Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 6 to November 12, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Three of coins

Now is an excellent time to professionally make a name for yourself by displaying your ingenuity and dedication to your ideas. Fame and praise are also on the horizon for you. The stars suggest you consider making your business bigger and implement those expansion plans. It’s a good time to confess your secret feelings to the one you like. Success may be yours. It’s possible that people may notice and appreciate your social endeavours, which would boost your popularity. On the other hand, a minor misunderstanding with a sibling may make ties tense. On a long trip, you might meet someone attractive who becomes more than just a passing acquaintance. Stick to a strict diet, supplement your diet with vitamins, and spend more time in nature. Students who have been consistently putting in extra effort may have some success this week.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: The Tower

Substantial career advancements await Taurus natives this week. If you do a good job, your boss might be pleased with you and give you a good review. The chance to close a lucrative deal may be like a pot of gold for any entrepreneur or businessperson. Some of you might be on the verge of closing on a house or land you may be negotiating. Those trying to get fit again may find encouragement in even minor achievements. Some may plan a trip to another city to attend a family or social event. If students did well in a recent test, that can bring better opportunities in the future. It can be frustrating if your significant other isn’t giving you the time and attention you need. Put forth some effort to spice up your romantic connections.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The World

Mood: Justice

Career: King of Wands

This week, a delicate and diplomatic approach to solving work-related problems is required to achieve desired outcomes. In the coming days, you may receive help with a crucial project. Gains from unanticipated resources could help you out financially. For those seeking love, a fresh start is on the cards. You can anticipate thrilling and fulfilling flings. Enjoyable time with friends and family is important, so schedule it! On the social scene, you may continue to be in high demand and remain the pulse of any gathering. Do something different, but don’t go crazy. You shouldn’t change anything you usually do to maintain your health. Perhaps you can start yoga classes. It’s possible to make a lot of money on certain real estate deals. Travelling to long distances can be stressful and time-consuming.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Three of Wands

The week ahead could usher in some exciting new possibilities. It’s possible that you’ll be the focus of everyone’s attention and energy as you take the lead in a significant project. You can expect to reap substantial benefits from your efforts as things stand. In all your financial dealings this week, you must be highly alert, as a moment of inattention could have dire consequences. Spending time with loved ones may keep you busy. A significant family event may have sparked happiness and harmony in your home. You won’t have to wait too much longer to get married if you’re currently single. Possible good times await you as you enter a new period of your life. You may feel more energised and refreshed if you keep a consistent exercise routine. If you want to treat yourself, you can take a cheat day.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: The Fool

Career: Strength

Some people may be able to impress their superiors by completing a high-profile project on time, thanks to their organisational and time-management skills. The romantic front promises a lot of thrills, as you may unexpectedly find someone to confide in about your deepest thoughts. Those who wish to stay in close proximity to their places of employment may be in luck; they may find the perfect accommodation. Remember to give yourself some time to relax and refuel every so often. Communicating your feelings and desires to others can help bring them to fruition. In all likelihood, students may do well on a high-stakes test or competition. Avoid using insults or harsh language, even if the argument is with a close relative. An attempt at a peaceful resolution should be made for the best outcome.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Knight of Wands

This week, you’re most likely to come up with some genuinely original ideas. It’s best to approach problems creatively and avoid dwelling on the negative. If you’re lucky, you’ll get to participate in an exciting new venture that could pave the way to further professional and personal opportunities. Business people may be able to make crucial decisions quickly and have strong financial acumen. It’s essential that you and your partner are entirely open and honest with one another. If you’ve been doing good work in the community, people in your inner circle may start noticing you. Now is a great time to organise a trip to an important historical or religious site for the whole family. Students have a good chance of accomplishing their aims. Stress and anxiety can be easier to handle if you try aromatherapy.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Moon

The key to success would be to make the most of every opening this week. Happiness, peace, and success in your personal and professional life may be in store for you this week. If you are currently without gainful employment, there is hope that you are likely to find soon a position that pays well. The businesspeople should defer expanding operations and investing in new markets. Profits may remain below expectation. Taking the family on a trip to a religious place is an option. After a short misunderstanding, the lovers may find their relationship stable again. Put some flavour into your relationship to make it more enjoyable. Those following a weight loss plan can expect positive outcomes with minimal effort. Landlords may find suitable tenants.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Judgment

Mood: Magician

Career: Ten of Wands

This week could bring about positive outcomes in your professional life as you close on a deal that has been in the works for a while. Be frugal with your money and work on bringing all of your savings into one place. When it comes to your romantic life, you have the chance to start over. You may be expected to plan a significant social gathering. This week could be your lucky week; seize the opportunity to make positive changes in your life. To keep your healthy lifestyle going, you’ll have to avoid eating junk food, especially while travelling. If students put in the effort, they may see tremendous gains. They could reap the rewards of their actions and do well on competitive exams.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Wands

You’re about to rise to prominence at work, possibly by signing new projects. You may also get the opportunity to head a significant initiative. Gains from previous investments or windfalls are about to improve your financial situation. A healthy fitness mantra for the week would be to keep moving. Get away from your worries and stress by partaking in fun activities every once in a while. You would probably be more likely to attend social events, which, in addition to helping you maintain a positive outlook on life, would also help you get the housework done. Students may reap the benefits of their efforts as they achieve better-than-anticipated test results. Some of you purchase property and complete all the necessary paperwork efficiently. To keep the romance alive, you and your partner should avoid any arguments over trivial things.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown & Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Nine of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

You may experience a surge of vitality and energy this week. Now is a great time to begin yoga classes. Getting along better with your bosses and coworkers is possible this week as you settle past conflicts. Money lenders should exercise caution during this time because recovery seems unlikely. However, an environment of positivity and harmony would permeate the household. Students who put in the necessary effort are likely to be rewarded with high grades and marks on their exams. Don’t let your anger out on your significant other if you want to keep things amicable. Even if you have to plan a family celebration on short notice, you may do a great job. Seeking advice from a professional who can help you read between the lines is a sensible choice.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green & Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

Gaining approval for a significant professional assignment this week could step up your career. When dealing with money, it’s crucial to keep your wits about you and not let yourself be taken in by someone’s smooth talk. Taking care of minor issues at home is essential before they become big fights later. Your partner may always be there for you, and you may even grow closer to one another. You and your friends have picked a great time to embark on that exciting vacation you’ve been planning. You could expect a lot of action and adventure. You can better manage your health by reducing sugar intake and scheduling regular checkups. Those looking for a decent place to stay will probably find one soon.

Lucky Number: 8 & 17

Lucky Colour: Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Magician

Career: Eight of Cups

If you take the time to learn from the mistakes on the professional front, you can find yourself actively contributing to the organisation. Make a long-term plan for your financial stability. This could allow you to save and build up your funds more quickly and give you some breathing room for occasional splurging. Your romantic future is looking bright, and your significant other may have a special treat in store for you. There may be another opportunity for students who are unhappy with their performance to do better next time. You may have a wonderful time socialising with your friends and reuniting with old acquaintances. Family members can get back in touch with one another through a well-planned gathering. Don’t rush into closing the real estate deal; there’s a good chance it could be a scam.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream & Grey

