Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 17-October 23

Weekly Horoscope for October 17-October 23

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Judgement

Some of you may get the opportunity to make up for lost ground early this week, so make the best use of it. Your confidence and knowledge will help in maintaining an edge over close competitors on the academic front. Your generous and cooperative nature will infuse a spark at home and endear you to all the family members. A profitable deal that you were negotiating may finally be yours. Promises made to the romantic partner are likely to be kept, bringing much excitement and happiness. Pressing issue may make you neglect the social front, so start picking up the threads now. Your efforts to improve your physique and energy level are likely to start bearing fruits.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Lovers

Career: The Fool

Fast-moving developments will be to your liking on the professional front, paving the way for an increment or promotion. It is an auspicious time to plan a trip to a pilgrimage place with your family members, as spiritual gratification is envisioned. Do not make rash decisions, especially when negotiating major financial deal, as it may block your capital. Seek the opinion of an expert before undertaking a strenuous exercise to avoid any problems later on. You need to give time and attention to spouse or partner as they may be going through testing times. Property may come to some through inheritance. A situation on the social front will need to be tackled swiftly as it threatens to go out of hand.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Six of Wands

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Tower

At work, you are likely to win appreciation and awards from those who matter for a task done perfectly. Part payment of an outstanding amount is likely to be received consolidating your finances. Those lagging behind may get a chance to wrap pending issues. A family youngster may demand an expensive item, think twice before obliging. Raising controversial issues during a romantic evening out with partner may ruin all the fun, so watch your words. Those keeping unwell are likely to show signs of recovery with the help of traditional remedies. Real estate agents and brokers may strike it rich in a recently concluded property deal.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Temperance

Career: Devil

Some of you will silence your detractors with your outstanding achievements and laurels. An invitation to a happening party or event may lift your spirits and give you an excellent opportunity to let your hair down. A long-standing dispute in property matter may get resolved to the satisfaction of all involved. The lucrative financial deal you were pursuing may develop a snag, but don’t lose heart. Absence of any health problem will help in maintaining youthfulness. You may have to shoulder a financial emergency on the family front, but your strong financial position will help you tide over it. Avoid giving your word on the social front without verifying the details, as it may backfire.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Hermit

It’s high time to be innovative, with solid background of understanding, to excel in whatever you do. Retailers are likely to be successful in increasing the footfall in their establishment. You are likely to succeed in joining a competitive health group in order to achieve total fitness. Tough competition will be cleared by those pursuing academics sincerely. You are not likely to sustain the enthusiasm for completing a project at work, because of distractions. Haste while negotiating a major deal may make it an unviable proposition later on. Develop an attitude to be successful on your property investment plans. You are likely to get rid of prolonged ailment with the help of natural healing.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: The Fool

Your several aspirations are likely to be fulfilled with your foresight and perseverance. Success in completing a particularly difficult assignment brings a lot of laurels at work. It is time to be tactful and avoid airing personal view about others to avoid backlash. Middlemen or brokers can expect a financial windfall in the form of commission, royalty or bonus later in the week. Respecting the sentiments of romantic partner will bring immense emotional satisfaction in love. Developing good eating habits would make you feel lighter and more energetic. Some of you may contemplate a new construction programme. Family youngster may require your wise counsel, so be available.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: The Tower

Colleagues and subordinates will lend a helping hand enabling to complete an important project at work on time. Your contribution towards a social task will soon become apparent as you get due recognition from those around you. Attending a family function is likely to bring a golden chance to expand your connections. Giving good account of you on the academic front is a foregone conclusion for some. Some of you can go in for an image makeover. Changes planned for the house can be implemented now. Much thrill and excitement is promised on the trip that some of you may undertake with your friends this week.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Cherry

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

You might find yourself in spotlight when your assistance is publically acknowledged. Matrimonial alliance for someone eligible may get finalised, setting the tone for festivities and happiness at home. Efforts to get into the good books of seniors at work may succeed. Love life promises to be immensely fulfilling at this junction as you develop better understanding and trust in your romantic relationship. Even a short vacation will go a long way in rejuvenating your mind, so make plans for one soon. Luck is likely to favour you in acquiring real estate, so go ahead with a property deal you are negotiating. Monetary gains are likely to remain below expectation for the time being.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Off White

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: The Strength

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Eight of Wands

Financially, you will remain in a comfortable position and may even add to your wealth. A colleague will prove a great support in helping to complete a task at work efficiently. Your mastery over academics promises to improve your showing in a tough examination or competition. Wedding bells may toll for those in long-term romantic relationship. You are likely to make good money, but the rise in expenses could make it difficult to save. Your wit and repartee would immensely help in developing healthy relations with others. Involve yourself in playing sports because it is the secret of perpetual youthfulness. Legal dispute in property matters may come to an amicable conclusion.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: World

This is a good week where you make good progress in all spheres of your personal and expert life. Your financial position is likely to improve a lot and you will be in a position to invest in lucrative schemes coming your way. You will work towards making your romantic relationship strong with patience and empathy. You need to be regular with your meals and make a change in your daily routine to ensure the health you want to attain. You are likely to find an increase in your social stature as you get recognition for your philanthropic work. Students preparing for any competitive exam will need to gear up speed and get more serious about studies and future. You may have to halt an ongoing project, but situation will be in your favour and will not cause any loss.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: King of Coins

Career: The Moon

You may need to keep things in perspective, while making some crucial decisions on professional front. You have to give some extra attention to the function or event you may be organising this week to make it a roaring success. Financial prosperity is indicated in your sign as you manage to create more than one source of income. Being open to changes or improvements in your diet will enable you to reach the physique that you desire. You may have to give in to your spouse’s demands in order to keep the domestic harmony intact. You will be able to get the study stream you desire on the academic front.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Aqua Marin

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: The World

Mood: The Star

Career: The Chariot

This week is likely to turn out to be very interesting as luck favours you on all fronts. Money poses no problem as you continue to get handsome returns with your diligent dealings. Your ideas to improve results at work will find favour with the higher up, pushing you into limelight on the professional front. Wedding in the family is likely to bring the entire family together giving a chance to renew long-missed ties. Budding romance is possible for some. Being clear about your career goals will not only enable you to streamline study schedule but also improve your performance. If you are exercising, keep up the good routine.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Violet

