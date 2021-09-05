Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 5-September 11

Weekly Horoscope for 5th–11th September 2021

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Magician

A golden opportunity for promotion or increment on the professional may come your way unexpectedly this week. Rising personal expenses need to be reined in before you get into a tight corner. You succeed in finding the right competitive study circle on academic front. Don’t take criticism from family members to heart to maintain peace at home. You may feel attracted to someone you have met, so expect romance to blossom soon. You may drive down just to spend time with some old friends. You are likely to become more responsible about your health and reap rich rewards.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Moon

Career: Five of Wands

An opportunity to showcase your talents on the professional front may come your way. Don’t shy away from spending an extra penny on something expensive, as your financial situation is stable. Your performance in a competition is likely to open many doors for you on the academic front. It is an auspicious week to organise a ritual or ceremony for the family at home. You will find things moving in a positive direction on the romantic front after brief lull. Dedicatedly following your exercise regime is likely to keep you feeling fit and energetic. Don’t be hasty in property deal as it may block your funds.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Five of Swords

Career: The Hanged Man

You are likely to make it into the good books of those who matter on the professional front. Guidance from an expert is likely to help in investing money in a lucrative scheme. You remain on a steady wicket on the academic front with hard work and dedication. Avoid raising controversial topics on the domestic front to maintain harmony at home. Going steady with someone you like is indicated on the romantic front. Someone may motivate you to adopt a fitter style to remain healthy. Someone’s initiative, even though not intended for you, is likely to benefit you on the social front.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Judgement

Career: Ten of Coins

Something that you have achieved on the professional front is likely to bring laurels and appreciation. A good week for businessmen to finalise to the major financial deal that they are negotiating. Good showing in a competition is likely to bring gains in the form of a scholarship for some. Peace and harmony prevail at home as you succeed in resolving all differences with family members. A relationship with the one you like is likely to blossom into a long term commitment. Those looking to get back into shape may get encouraging results on the health front. A property issue may need an amicable solution.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: The Hermit

Career: King of Wands

You are likely to be a part of a prestigious project on the professionalfront. Timely decisions in financial matters are likely to fetch handsome gains for some. Those looking to secure admission into a prestigious institute may get some good news. Achievement of a family youngster or child will bring immense joy for the entire family. Spending time with partner is likely to prove almost therapeutic for your stressed mind. Chances of coming back in shape look bleak for those on the heavier side, they may have to toil a bit more. Distant relatives may call and check on you unexpectedly.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: Two of Swords

Some of you may embark upon a golden period of both professional and personal growth. Your contributions at work are likely to get due recognition. Money poses no problems, as you continue to earn well. Academically, you will be able to consolidate your position and be better poised for cracking an important competition. Someone in the family may need your guidance and support, so be available. Your initiatives onthe love front are likely to bring back the spark in your romantic life. Remaining regular in workouts will keep you in a fine form on the health front. Your contributions on the social front will elevate your standing in your friend circle.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: Ace of Swords

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Coins

Your ideas on the professional front may prove an asset for the organisation and help you make indispensible. Calculated risks in financial matters are likely to bring handsome profit for some. Carelessness may cost you dear on the academic front, so be thorough in whatever you do. You are likely to find family members supportive of your new ideas and plans. It is an auspicious time to turn your romantic relationship into a lifelong bond. An outing with near and dear one is foreseen, so get set for an exciting time. You may remain the star attraction of the gathering you may attend.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: Seven of Wands

Mood: The World

Career: Eight of Coins

Praise from someone on the professional front is likely to act as a panacea for you, motivating you to give your best. Past investments are likely to start giving handsome return for some. You succeed in maintaining an edge over competitors on the academic front. Your creative and innovative ideas are likely to win appreciation from family members. Wedding bells may toll for those in a committed relationship. Indulge in excesses at your own peril on the health front. Your spiritual pursuits are likely to benefit you in the long run. Your commuting issues are likely to be resolved.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: King of Coins

Career: Four of Swords

Those looking to switch jobs are likely to find promising opportunities coming their way. Conservative approach in monetary matters will keep financial position stable. Some of you may succeed in securing admission in a prestigious academy or institute on the academic front. You will be the cynosure of all eyes during a family function or wedding. Taking lead in resurrecting your love life will help you in enjoying it better. Expert tips to achieve dream physique are likely to work wonders for you. You will succeed in making a favourable impression on the social front.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Nine of Coins

Taking a different approach to solve a problem will be a step in right direction on the professional front. Judge the situation well before you loosen your purse strings on the financial front. Preparing for a competition may not appear as difficult as it had previously seemed. Things going wrong on family front are set to improve shortly. Those looking for new romance are likely to meet interesting people, as Cupid is on your side. Long-delayed trip to an exotic place will be exciting. Your helping nature will add to your prestige on social front. Some of you may have enough resources to buy a bigger house.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Devil

Career: The Fool

Things turn out favourably for you, both in domestic and official spheres. You could find yourself in an exciting new situation, bringing some great financial gains. Laurels are likely to be won on the academic front for those working hard. You may remain engrossed in planning something for some future event on the family front. Getting deeply involved with someone on the love front cannot be ruled out for some. The new fitness routine adopted by some will have a positive impact on our fitness and energy levels. You may get to meet old friends after a long hiatus. Shifting to a better accommodation is indicated for some. A vacation with your loved ones is likely to get you excited.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Off White

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: Seven of Wands

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Tower

Your efficiency and dedication are likely to be noticed on the work front, opening doors of promotion and increment. Sudden windfall in the for of a lottery or prize money may improve your financial position. Your achievements on the academic front are likely to come in for all round praise. You are likely to get an opportunity to enjoy a family gathering and meet your near and dear ones. Partner may seem in an off mood and may require space. An active lifestyle adopted by you will work wonders in remaining perfectly fit. You need to tread well on a social front as some may try to tarnish your reputation.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

