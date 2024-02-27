What are you most afraid of? Find out the biggest fears of each zodiac sign

Everybody is afraid of something, though some more than others. But did you know that your fears and phobias are also linked to your zodiac sign? Each sign has its unique set of characteristics and traits that influence one's life on a daily basis. Here are the biggest fears of each zodiac sign: Find out your worst fears based on your zodiac sign

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Those who have Aries as their zodiac sign are naturally confident and bold. While these traits come in handy, whether it comes to daily chores or long-term achievements. However, the downside of being so confident is the fear of losing when it comes to their goals or ambitions. An Aries does not like to be called a “loser.”

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)

Taurus always crave stability or want to have a sense of security in life. They are at their best in conditions that favour their need for consistency as it allows them to feel safe. But their worst fear is change. Be it moving to a new place, getting a new job, or even when it comes to experimenting with different brands. They tend to stick to what they are used to.

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)

Gemini are known for their smart minds and the ability to solve problems a lot quicker than others. Since they are the ones who can outsmart anyone, it is absolutely terrifying for them to be outsmarted by others. They fear the day someone else in the room is smarter than them.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)

People of this zodiac sign are the kindest souls and feel emotions more intensely than others. Thus, when they are alone, their tide of emotions can force them into having a fear of abandonment. Although a Cancer's biggest strength is their sensitivity and the ability to empathise with others, on some occasions, these traits can lead to a sense of loneliness.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)

Leos are known for loving attention and being the centre of the room. They love it when they are showered with praises and words of appreciation. However, their need for attention can sometimes cause problems for them as, at times, even their loved ones are unable to live up to their expectations. Thus, they fear being unimportant.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

Known for their perfectionism, Virgos are very particular about their tasks. They often feel that it is better to do things on their own. This is one of the main reasons why people are naturally drawn to them to seek advice. Since they like to be the ones in charge, they hate being sick. This is mainly because they fear the feeling of helplessness.

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)

Libras often want to achieve an overall balance when it comes to their life. They like having everything in harmony. Naturally, this is impossible as things don't always go according to plans. This gives rise to their worst fear- lack of balance. Though it may sound superficial, they are true to their sign and are often very strict with themselves. Their primary goal is harmony and perfection.

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

A Scorpio is famous for having trust issues. They take plenty of time to have faith in someone, let alone share their secrets. Since they are so cautious about who they are associated with, their biggest fear is betrayal. Scorpios can't stand being betrayed by someone they poured their heart out to.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

It is common knowledge that a Sagittarius thrives best in freedom. They are known for having a carefree nature. As they simply love going with the flow, their worst nightmare is losing their freedom. Because when that happens, they feel caged. This is why they are afraid of long-term commitment because, for them, a relationship means being chained to someone.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Capricorns always dream big and aim higher to achieve their goals. They are driven to success and accomplishment. When this comes to bay, they immediately get a sense of failure. Hence, a Capricorn is most afraid of being unsuccessful. Whether it comes to their career, relationships, or life in general.

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Known for their uniqueness, Aquarius is in tune with their individuality. They love to fully express themselves however they like. Aquarius love to stay original, and whenever they are presented with a situation that doesn't allow them to do so, they feel discontented. They hate wearing masks and fear being put in a situation where they are unable to be their true selves.

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Pisces are the most caring and loving bunch of people out there. Mostly, they are comfortable being alone, relishing their own company. But when it comes to their close friends and family, they shower them with love straight from their hearts. Their strong ability to care for someone gives rise to their fear of being alone. They often feel that no one will be able to reciprocate their feelings and emotions.