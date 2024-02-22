February 19-25, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that will get lucky in love

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019) For those born in the year of the Pig who are currently single, get ready for an exciting week in your love life! You might encounter someone who completely captivates you, maybe even in a romantic way. It's a time to feel positive and radiant, so embrace it fully and see where it takes you. Whether this new connection blossoms into something more serious or not, just enjoy the happiness it brings for now. Find out why these 5 Chinese zodiac signs will get lucky in love from February 19-25, 2024. ( Representative Image)(Freepik)

And if you're already in a relationship, this is your chance to make your partner feel truly special. Take the lead this week and plan some unforgettable dates or surprises. Trust that luck is on your side, guiding you towards the best ideas and experiences to enhance your love life. So, go ahead and take things to the next level with your significant other, and let the good times roll!

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

If you are single, this week is all about standing firm in matters of love and romance. You've got luck on your side, so trust in your instincts and stick to your principles. You don't need to compromise or go out of your way to please anyone. Stay true to yourself, and things will work out in your favour, both now and in the future.

And if you're already in a relationship, get ready for a week filled with inspiration and surprises beyond your wildest dreams. With luck shining brightly in matters of the heart, you'll find yourself feeling incredibly inspired about your relationship. This newfound inspiration will help you see things clearly and understand the truth about your connection with your partner. Whatever unfolds next will be nothing short of miraculous and will leave you feeling incredibly fortunate.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

For single roosters, this week suggests taking a breather from social activities to focus on your love life. It might seem strange, but by dialling back on socializing, you can better tune into your luck in finding love. Instead of letting distractions or other people steer potential partners away, this approach can help attract the right person to you more quickly.

If you're already in a relationship, prioritize spending time with your shared friends and family this week. Embrace the positive vibes that luck brings to these gatherings, making the experience truly fabulous. Not only will this strengthen the bond between you and your partner, but it will also enhance teamwork. Plus, consider adding a fun twist by creating some delicious cocktails together for everyone to enjoy!

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

It's time to hit the shops! Seriously! How much you let your true self shine influences your love life. So, don't hold back! If you've been eyeing a new outfit or thinking of trying a different style, now's the perfect moment to experiment. Let your confidence radiate and show the world what a star you truly are.

If you're already in a relationship, don't let household chores weigh you down this week. You don't want to miss out on the positive vibes surrounding your love life. Consider putting off some tasks until next week to fully enjoy this rare alignment of cosmic luck. After all, it's not every day that the universe is on your side, so why not make the most of it?

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

People who are single and under the ox years get ready for your love life to blossom within this week. Your good karma from past actions is paving the way for cosmic forces to shower you with affection. Allow yourself to be treated like royalty; you've earned it!

If you're already in a relationship, wedding bells might not be far off. Those of you tying the knot this week have chosen an auspicious time for your union. Congratulations! Keep holding onto your values and being the best version of yourself with your partner, and you'll ensure a bright future together filled with golden moments.