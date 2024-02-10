Tai Sui 2024: Here's why these zodiacs will be unlucky this Chinese New Year

If you find Mercury Retrogrades challenging, you'll be surprised by the Chinese astrological idea of Tai Sui. Unlike Mercury's short periods, Tai Sui's influence lasts a whole year and can greatly affect your luck in health, finances, and relationships. People affected by Tai Sui are advised to be extra cautious in all their actions to minimize potential problems. Tai sui remedies for you zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Tai Sui meaning in Chinese Astrology?

Tai Sui, also known as the Grand Duke Jupiter or Grand Commander of the Year, is a deity in Chinese mythology and Taoism. Each year, one of the 12 Chinese zodiac signs is said to offend or confront Tai Sui, and people born under that sign are advised to be cautious, perform certain rituals, or make offerings to appease Tai Sui and mitigate potential negative effects. It's a belief deeply rooted in Chinese culture and traditional practices.

There are 60 Tai Sui, each linked to a specific year in a cycle based on the Chinese calendar. They're believed to serve the Jade Emperor, and each one rules for a year called "Liu Nian Tai Sui." Long ago, these years were set according to Jupiter's orbit around the sun, which takes about 12 years. Tai Sui also matches up with the 12 zodiac animals in Chinese astrology, deciding who's influenced by the "Zodiac Tai Sui" of the year.

Each Tai Sui is linked to a certain direction, affecting Feng Shui for the year. This is important to consider if you're planning home renovations or building a new house.

Fan Tai Sui and types of Fan Tai Sui

Fan Tai Sui means when your zodiac sign doesn't get along with the God of Tai Sui for the year. It can cause problems with luck and bring challenges. If you're affected by Fan Tai Sui, you must be careful and avoid bad luck. There are two types of Fan Tai Sui:

Zodiac Tai Sui: This happens when your zodiac sign clashes with the current year's zodiac sign. For example, if it's the Year of the Dragon and you were born in a previous Dragon year, 2000 or 2012, you're in "Ben Ming Nian." People in Ben Ming Nian must be careful about health, love, and career. Other signs that clash with the current year's sign must also watch out for unstable luck.

Feng Shui Tai Sui: This relates to the direction associated with the current year's Tai Sui. According to Feng Shui principles, it's considered unlucky to disturb anything in that direction.

How to avoid Fan Tai Sui?

If your zodiac sign is in the Fan Tai Sui position for the new lunar year 2024 starting on February 10—don't panic! Exercise caution and prudence in all your actions, and consider following these methods to appease Tai Sui and seek their favour for a peaceful year. Here is a list of remedies to avoid Fan Tai Sui and bring good fortune to your Chinese zodiac sign: