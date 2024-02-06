Weekly Chinese Horoscope from Jan February 5-11, 2024: Here's how the lunar year week affects your zodiac

This week, from February 5-11, 2024, will be an auspicious time for Chinese zodiac signs, with the approaching Lunar New Year on February 10. Let's unveil your weekly Chinese horoscope for this Lunar New Year week. Let's look at this week's horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020):

If you're a Rat this week, it's a good idea to hang out with your close friends and family. Stay away from people who pretend to care about you but actually don't. Your lucky day for love is February 7, and you might find more people interested in you than usual. On February 9, you can do a simple ritual to clear negative energy from your life and welcome the Lunar New Year with a fresh start. February 10 is a good day for your career; things are going well, so just keep doing what you're doing.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021):

This week, if you're an Ox, staying true to yourself is important, even if it means not pleasing everyone. Your lucky days for love are February 9 and 10, and you can do a simple ritual with roses and a candle to help manifest your desires. February 11 is a good day for planning your career and focusing on your ambitions.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022):

Tigers, expect to have a great time with your parents this week. You might also receive some extra cash from relatives. February 8 is a good day for love, focusing on quality over quantity. On February 10, consider updating your wardrobe for a fresh start. In your career, stick to your routine this week; things are stable.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023):

Rabbits, get ready for a lucky week, with possible financial blessings coming your way. Your lucky day for love is February 5, urging you to follow your heart. February 6 is a great day for spending time with friends and family. February 8 brings career success and recognition for your hard work.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024):

Dragons, it's the Year of the Dragon, so enjoy the moment and let your charisma shine. Your lucky day for love is February 9, reminding you to prioritize self-respect. February 11 is a good day for career planning and focusing on your goals.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013):

Snakes, don't let anyone make you doubt your strengths this week. Your lucky day for love is February 11, urging you to show appreciation to your partner. February 9 is a good day for spontaneous plans with friends. In your career, pay attention to your instincts on February 7.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014):

Horses, patience will be key to success this week. Your lucky days for love are February 5 and 6, emphasizing happiness and not bragging about your romantic endeavors. February 7 is a good day for self-reflection, while February 10 brings career success.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015):

Goats, this week is ideal for building a foundation for future success. Your lucky day for love is February 11, reminding you to prioritize self-care. February 11 is also a good day for spending time with friends. In your career, expect opportunities for advancement on February 10.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016):

Monkeys, you have many options available to you this week. Your lucky day for love is February 9, encouraging intimacy and trust. February 8 is a good day for avoiding negative influences. In your career, observe and wait for the right moment to act on February 8.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017):

Roosters, the energy is in your favor this week. Your lucky day for love is February 11, reminding you to know your worth. February 10 is a good day for spending time with friends. In your career, expect positive outcomes on February 9.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018):

Dogs, take advantage of the favorable energy this week. Your lucky day for love is February 8, emphasizing teamwork and communication. February 9 is a good day for speaking your mind. In your career, trust your instincts on February 7.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019):

Pigs, you have the power to manifest your desires this week. Your lucky day for love is February 7, reminding you not to force relationships. February 10 is a good day for spending time with friends. In your career, expect positive developments on February 11.