What's blocking the inflow of your money? A tarot reader shares simple crystal remedies for each zodiac sign

Sometimes, no matter how hard you work, money doesn’t seem to stay or grow the way you hope. This can feel frustrating and overwhelming. But the truth is, money blocks are rarely just about numbers; they can also stem from unseen energy or patterns in your life, not just from how much you earn or spend.

What's blocking the inflow of your money? Crystal remedies for each zodiac signs(Freepik)

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According to tarot card reader and crystal healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe, tarot does not just reflect your income; it reveals patterns, fears, and subconscious loops that quietly hold your finances back. When you start understanding these hidden blocks, you also begin to see how to shift them. And sometimes, a little energetic support like crystals can help you realign your mindset and actions.

ALSO READ: Vastu Shastra tips: Morning rituals for each zodiac sign, according to an expert

Here’s what might be blocking your money, based on your zodiac sign, along with a simple crystal remedy to help you move forward:

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{{^usCountry}} Impulsiveness: You move fast, and while that’s your strength, it can also be your downfall. Money flows in, but slips away just as quickly because decisions aren’t always grounded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Impulsiveness: You move fast, and while that’s your strength, it can also be your downfall. Money flows in, but slips away just as quickly because decisions aren’t always grounded. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Crystal remedy: Red Jasper helps you slow down, stay steady, and build financial stability. Taurus {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal remedy: Red Jasper helps you slow down, stay steady, and build financial stability. Taurus {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fear of change: You like comfort, but holding on too tightly to money, routines, or old beliefs can stop growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fear of change: You like comfort, but holding on too tightly to money, routines, or old beliefs can stop growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Crystal remedy: Citrine opens you up to abundance, flow, and new opportunities. Gemini {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal remedy: Citrine opens you up to abundance, flow, and new opportunities. Gemini {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Scattered energy: Your mind is full of ideas, but execution is where things fall apart. Too many directions can dilute your financial focus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scattered energy: Your mind is full of ideas, but execution is where things fall apart. Too many directions can dilute your financial focus. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Crystal remedy: Fluorite clears mental clutter and sharpens your focus. Cancer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal remedy: Fluorite clears mental clutter and sharpens your focus. Cancer {{/usCountry}}

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Emotional spending or fear: Money stress affects you deeply. You might spend to cope or avoid taking action out of fear.

Crystal remedy: Moonstone calms emotional overwhelm and helps you regain trust in your decisions.

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Ego blocks: You crave recognition, but the fear of judgment or failure might be stopping you from fully showing up.

Crystal remedy: Tiger’s Eye boosts confidence while keeping you grounded.

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Overthinking: You are stuck waiting for the ‘perfect’ moment. But perfection often leads to delay, and delay costs opportunities.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz brings clarity and helps you take decisive action.

Dependency or indecision: You may rely too much on others’ opinions or struggle to make firm choices, creating stagnation in your finances.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz strengthens self-trust and inner balance.

Control issues: You like to stay in control, especially when it comes to money. But holding on too tightly can block natural flow.

Crystal remedy: Black Obsidian helps release fear-based patterns and emotional heaviness.

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Lack of discipline: Big dreams are not the problem, but consistency is. Without structure, money struggles to stay.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst supports balance, discipline, and alignment.

Burnout: You work hard, sometimes too hard. Carrying everything alone can lead to exhaustion, which blocks abundance.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz helps release stress and encourages grounding and support.

Detachment: You may feel disconnected from your financial goals. And money flows where your energy and attention go.

Crystal remedy: Aquamarine reconnects you with emotional clarity and purpose.

Escapism: Avoiding reality, like ignoring finances or delaying decisions, can keep you stuck.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite helps turn intuition into practical action.

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ALSO READ: Feng Shui tips: 4 things you should keep in mind before buying a house, according to an expert

A simple weekly ritual to shift your energy

Take your crystal in your hand and sit quietly for a few minutes. Sip something warm and comforting, like water with cinnamon or tulsi. Then gently say to yourself:

“I release fear, confusion, and delay. I allow money to flow to me with clarity and ease.”

And most importantly, follow it up with one small, real action. Because while alignment sets the tone, it’s your actions that truly open the door to abundance.

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ALSO READ: Do you see signs from the universe everywhere? An expert explains how it could be spiritual psychosis

Disclaimer: This content is for general guidance and is not a substitute for professional financial advice. Results may vary for each individual.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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