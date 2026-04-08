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What's blocking the inflow of your money? A tarot reader shares simple crystal remedies for each zodiac sign

Kishori Sud explains that money blocks are not just about numbers, they can come from unseen energy or life patterns, not only your income or spending.

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 09:57 pm IST
By Kanakanjali Roy
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Sometimes, no matter how hard you work, money doesn’t seem to stay or grow the way you hope. This can feel frustrating and overwhelming. But the truth is, money blocks are rarely just about numbers; they can also stem from unseen energy or patterns in your life, not just from how much you earn or spend.

What's blocking the inflow of your money? Crystal remedies for each zodiac signs(Freepik)

According to tarot card reader and crystal healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe, tarot does not just reflect your income; it reveals patterns, fears, and subconscious loops that quietly hold your finances back. When you start understanding these hidden blocks, you also begin to see how to shift them. And sometimes, a little energetic support like crystals can help you realign your mindset and actions.

ALSO READ: Vastu Shastra tips: Morning rituals for each zodiac sign, according to an expert

Here’s what might be blocking your money, based on your zodiac sign, along with a simple crystal remedy to help you move forward:

Aries

Emotional spending or fear: Money stress affects you deeply. You might spend to cope or avoid taking action out of fear.

Crystal remedy: Moonstone calms emotional overwhelm and helps you regain trust in your decisions.

ALSO READ: Year of the Fire Horse: A Feng Shui expert shares the best colors to wear for job interviews in 2026

Leo

Ego blocks: You crave recognition, but the fear of judgment or failure might be stopping you from fully showing up.

Crystal remedy: Tiger’s Eye boosts confidence while keeping you grounded.

Virgo

Overthinking: You are stuck waiting for the ‘perfect’ moment. But perfection often leads to delay, and delay costs opportunities.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz brings clarity and helps you take decisive action.

Libra

Dependency or indecision: You may rely too much on others’ opinions or struggle to make firm choices, creating stagnation in your finances.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz strengthens self-trust and inner balance.

Scorpio

Control issues: You like to stay in control, especially when it comes to money. But holding on too tightly can block natural flow.

Crystal remedy: Black Obsidian helps release fear-based patterns and emotional heaviness.

ALSO READ: 7 subtle signs someone is lying to you, decoded by a face reader

Sagittarius

Lack of discipline: Big dreams are not the problem, but consistency is. Without structure, money struggles to stay.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst supports balance, discipline, and alignment.

Capricorn

Burnout: You work hard, sometimes too hard. Carrying everything alone can lead to exhaustion, which blocks abundance.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz helps release stress and encourages grounding and support.

Aquarius

Detachment: You may feel disconnected from your financial goals. And money flows where your energy and attention go.

Crystal remedy: Aquamarine reconnects you with emotional clarity and purpose.

Pisces

Escapism: Avoiding reality, like ignoring finances or delaying decisions, can keep you stuck.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite helps turn intuition into practical action.

ALSO READ: Feng Shui tips: 4 things you should keep in mind before buying a house, according to an expert

A simple weekly ritual to shift your energy

Take your crystal in your hand and sit quietly for a few minutes. Sip something warm and comforting, like water with cinnamon or tulsi. Then gently say to yourself:

“I release fear, confusion, and delay. I allow money to flow to me with clarity and ease.”

And most importantly, follow it up with one small, real action. Because while alignment sets the tone, it’s your actions that truly open the door to abundance.

ALSO READ: Do you see signs from the universe everywhere? An expert explains how it could be spiritual psychosis

Disclaimer: This content is for general guidance and is not a substitute for professional financial advice. Results may vary for each individual.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kanakanjali Roy

Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.

astrology gems and astrology zodiac sign sun signs money gemstone names
Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / What's blocking the inflow of your money? A tarot reader shares simple crystal remedies for each zodiac sign
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