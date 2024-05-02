 What is Panchak? And why is it an inauspicious time to start a new work? | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi
What is Panchak? And why is it an inauspicious time to start a new work?

BySoumi Pyne
May 02, 2024 09:11 PM IST

Panchak is a term in vedic astrology that refers to a group of five Nakshatras. Let's find out the dates of Panchak in May 2024.

Panchak is a term in vedic astrology that refers to a group of five Nakshatras. Nakshatras are also known as constellations. Vedic astrology has 27 constellations and a total of 360 degrees in the zodiac. Each constellation covers 13 degrees and 20 minutes. When the moon is in the last five constellations—Dhanishtha, Shatabhisha, Purvabhadrapa, Uttara Bhadrapada, and Revathi—it's called Panchak. In simpler terms, Panchak happens when the moon is in the zodiac signs of Aquarius and Pisces. Let's find out the dates of Panchak in May 2024.

When is the start and end date of Panchak in May 2024?

According to vedic or Indian astrology, Panchang will start on May 2, 2024, at 2:30 p.m and end on May 6, 2024 at 5:43 p.m. Additionally, Panchak will occur in the latter half of this month on May 29, 2024, at 8:05 p.m. to June 3, 2024, at 1:40 a.m.

Why is Panchak an auspicious or inauspicious time to start a new work?

Panchak refers to the five days when the moon transits through the zodiac signs of Aquarius and Pisces. It occurs every month, according to the Hindu Vedic Calendar. Specifically, when the Moon is in Pisces or Aquarius, it's called Dhanistha Panchak.

According to ancient Indian beliefs, starting new endeavours during Panchak is highly discouraged as it's considered extremely inauspicious. Experts suggest that any work initiated during this time might encounter obstacles and remain unfinished. It's believed that difficulties could increase fivefold if one proceeds with new ventures during Panchak.

