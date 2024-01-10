What is the 1/11 portal in numerology? Here's how you can manifest on this day

According to numerology, January 11, 2024, is a day to bring a bag full of good fortune. If you're checking on your New Year's resolutions, Thursday, January 11, 2024 (written as 1/11) is a great time. This year's 1/11 portal is extra powerful because, in numerology and astrology, as the numbers 11/01/2024 ((1+1+1+2+0+2+4) add up to 11, a master number. In numerology, master numbers like 11 symbolize big success after facing challenges. Number 11 is about a strong connection to creative energy, making it intuitive and spiritual. The 1/11 portal helps you see things clearly and adjust your plans. It's happening at the same time as the first new moon of 2024, marking the start of a new phase for personal growth. It's a time to think about what you want to make happen. Representative Image.(Freepik)

Meaning of 1/11 portal in numerology

The 1/11 portal in numerology is like a special door that opens up on a specific day, giving us a chance for new beginnings and fresh starts. When we add up the date 1/11/2024, it makes a special number called 11. This number is thought to be very powerful and has a lot of meaning.

Numbers in numerology are like magical powers that can make things stronger or more important. If you've been seeing the numbers 11 or 111 a lot lately, it might be like a little signal to pay attention to this special day, the 1/11 portal. People believe this day is extra special for doing things like wishing for something good to happen or trying to make something happen using your thoughts and feelings.

The number 11 is like a special guide that brings extra intuition and wisdom. It's connected to being spiritually aware and understanding things deeply. When we see three of the same numbers, like 111, especially on a day like 1/11, it might mean it's a good time to follow your dreams and not be afraid to make them real. This day is like a reminder to trust your feelings and take big steps toward what you want, feeling like the universe is on your side and helping you along the way.

What does the 1/11 portal mean in astrology?

The 1/11 portal is a special time when the new moon falls in Capricorn on January 11, 2024, at 6:58 a.m. ET. The moon moves through different phases each month, and this new moon marks a fresh start. Each lunar phase brings its own energy, and this new moon invites us to try again.

During this 1/11 portal, the stars encourage us to think about giving and receiving. What we focus on during this time might set the tone for the rest of the year. With Mars in Capricorn, there's a strong push for career and work-related motivation. The routines we establish now could play a big role in our success.

It's a reminder that success is often the result of consistent efforts. This portal invites us to change our lives to welcome new blessings. Take some time to figure out what changes might make things better for your emotions and needs. With the new moon in Capricorn and the 1/11 portal, affirmations like saying 'I Am...' while looking in the mirror can help us believe in our desires.

Venus will be in Sagittarius for the rest of the month, encouraging a longing for freedom in love. Whether single or in a relationship, this portal is a great time to bring more excitement and passion into our romantic lives. Instead of following certain relationship norms, this phase urges us to focus on genuine connections. Love can come in many ways, and during the 1/11 portal, you might be drawn to more spontaneous and joyful experiences in your relationships. It's a time to let your romantic dreams take centre stage!

How can we manifest on the1/11 portal?

Once you've figured out what you want to bring into your life during the 1/11 portal, there are special rituals you can do to make it happen! If you want your magic to be super effective, try doing your ritual on January 11, 2024, exactly at 1:11.

Use Music for Manifestation: Music can be a powerful tool during the 1/11 portal. Choose a song that reflects the energy you want in your life and play it every morning while getting ready. Sing along with the lyrics, treating them like affirmations to set a positive tone for your day.

Try the 369 Manifestation Method: If you like writing or journaling, the 369 manifestation method can help you bring your desires to life. Choose a goal or feeling you want to manifest, like "I am creative" or "I am successful." Write these affirmations three times in the morning, six times during the day, and nine times before bed. Repeat this daily until you see your dreams come true. It's a simple technique rooted in numerology, perfect for the 1/11 portal.