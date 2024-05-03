What is the Big 6 in astrology? Here's how they may affect your zodiac sign

We all are very familiar with the big 3 in astrology. But have you heard of of big 6 in astrology? In this article, I will explain what is the big 6 in astrology. Representative Image of the Planet Moon.

What do the planets of the Big 6 in astrology mean?

To grasp the concept of your big six, begin by familiarizing yourself with your big three: your sun, moon, and rising signs. From there, you can delve deeper into your astrological profile by exploring your personal planets: Mercury, Venus, and Mars. Here's what each planet of the Big 6 means for you below.

Sun sign: Sun sign astrology, also known as star sign astrology, is a contemporary and simplified approach to Western astrology. It focuses solely on the position of the Sun at the time of birth, assigning individuals to one of the twelve zodiac signs based on this placement. Each of these signs represents a specific period of the year, with the Sun sign of a person determined by their birth date.

In this system, astrologers interpret the movements of the planets in relation to each other within the context of the twelve zodiac signs. While traditional astrology considers the positions of all seven celestial bodies (Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn), sun sign astrology primarily emphasizes the Sun's position.

Using established astrological principles, sun sign astrologers derive meanings and insights for each zodiac sign separately. They analyze how the current planetary movements interact with the individual's Sun sign, offering guidance and predictions based on these interpretations.

Moon sign: Your moon sign is determined by the exact position of the moon in the sky at your birth time. It serves as a guide to your emotions and intuition, functioning as an internal compass that influences how you feel and perceive the world around you. Your moon sign also shapes your sense of security, impacting the people, experiences, and material possessions that provide you with comfort and stability.

Knowing your moon sign can also help you understand how you connect with others emotionally. If you know someone else's moon sign, you might find that you both have similar ways of feeling and reacting to things. This can make it easier to build strong and lasting relationships with them.

Rising sign: Your rising sign, also known as your ascendant sign, is determined by the zodiac sign that was rising on the eastern horizon at the time of your birth. It's all about those initial impressions people get when they meet you for the first time.

Your rising sign not only influences how others perceive you in real life but also can indicate your spontaneous reactions to events. It's like your instinctive response system. Think of your rising sign as the mask you wear in social situations or the outer shell that people see first. It's the part of you that's most visible to the world and shapes your outward persona.

Mercury sign: Your Mercury sign represents the placement of the planet Mercury in your birth chart. Mercury rules communication, intellect, and mental processes such as thinking, learning, and problem-solving.

Your Mercury sign influences how you communicate, express ideas, and process information. It can indicate your style of speaking, writing, and reasoning. Understanding your Mercury sign can provide insights into your cognitive abilities, learning preferences, and communication style.

For example, someone with Mercury in Gemini might be quick-witted, articulate, and enjoy engaging in lively discussions. On the other hand, someone with Mercury in Taurus might be more deliberate and methodical in their speech, preferring practicality and stability in their communication style.

Venus sign: Your Venus sign represents the placement of the planet Venus in your birth chart. Venus is associated with love, relationships, beauty, and pleasure. Your Venus sign influences how you approach romantic relationships, what you find attractive in a partner, and how you express love and affection. It also relates to your aesthetic preferences, artistic inclinations, and sense of harmony.

For example, someone with Venus in Libra might value harmony and balance in their relationships, prioritize fairness and compromise, and have a refined taste for beauty and aesthetics. On the other hand, someone with Venus in Aries might be more spontaneous and assertive in love, seeking excitement and passion in their relationships.

Mars sign: Your Mars sign represents the placement of the planet Mars in your birth chart. Mars is associated with energy, action, assertiveness, and drive.

Your Mars sign influences how you assert yourself, pursue your goals, and handle conflict or challenges. It reflects your approach to taking initiative, making decisions, and asserting your desires.

For example, someone with Mars in Aries might be bold, impulsive, and competitive, with a strong desire to take the lead and pursue their ambitions aggressively. On the other hand, someone with Mars in Taurus might be more patient, determined, and persistent in their actions, preferring a steady and methodical approach to achieving their goals.