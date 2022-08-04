Which sun signs are compatible with Scorpio?

Scorpio is the eighth astrological sign in the zodiac, originating from the constellation of Scorpius. The planetary movement says that people who fall under this sign have a good and bad match with the following zodiacs. Let's unfold the most and least compatible zodiac signs with Scorpio.

Which Zodiac makes a perfect companion for Scorpio?

Scorpio and Aries: Both have very strong personalities, so the initial sexual energy is very intense. Aries is more willing to experiment in the bedroom, but this is matched by Scorpio's deep sexual appetite. Aries natives like to dominate, and we all know that there is no one on this planet that can able to dominate Scorpios.

Scorpios are controlling and anyone who thinks they're going to control Aries is sadly mistaken. Hence, issues seem to arise with your similar personality traits.

Scorpio and Taurus: These two zodiacs get jealous, and both can be extremely stubborn. Scorpio wants total emotional devotion and Taurus wants full commitment and transparency so what you want is actually very similar. It's just the ways you two have expressed these things and even receiving these things are very different as you both are opposites.

Scorpio and Gemini: Scorpio is intrigued by Gemini's lively approach to life. Gemini is fired up by Scorpio's complexity. However, Gemini can be inconsistent, and Scorpio defines inconsistent behaviour as untrustworthy. Gemini likes freedom and Scorpio sees any lack of communication as dishonesty. Both natives initially start off having fun together as Gemini is a happy zodiac.

Scorpio and Cancer: This duo is extremely compatible and the way that you will have a lot of sex. Both will tell each other of their secrets well. Scorpios going to keep a little something to themselves no matter who you're dating, both get jealous and know exactly how to handle the other person when you're in feelings. And both the natives don't mind and actually prefer spending a lot of time together.

Scorpio and Leo: Leo's can be little extra sometimes. Scorpio's judgemental nature doesn't really support Leo's extravagant behaviour. Both are passionate so at least the sex will be good but just like Aries you are going to need to find much more excitement in the bedroom. Leo likes to take ambitions and go necessarily running plans by your partner.

Scorpio and Virgo: Both of these personalities are highly focused, and they both set their sights on similar things. Financial security, family connection, loyalty, good sex and consistency . So, both have a recipe for a great relationship. The problem rises here with the fact that Virgo tends to focus on what is wrong with something. Scorpio can also slip into a negative frame of mind when your environment is an unpleasant one.

Scorpio and Libra: Libra appreciates the fact that Scorpio is very affectionate, but Libra's flirtatious nature does not satisfy Scorpio need to emotional security. Libra love being in a relationship or get easily attached to Scorpion people but is not excited by the rules and regulations that Scorpio requires their partner to follow Libra.

Scorpio and Scorpio: When it comes to physical connection, you two are going to for sure find your match. However, it will be very important for you both to get clear on some very important things from the beginning of the relationship like exactly what type of commitment you're talking about. Talking about finances you split everything and if not, then who is taking care of what so you can make sure that you maintain a balance of energy and effort within your relationship.

Scorpio and Sagittarius: Sagittarius brings fun and excitement to any situation. Scorpio loves Sagittarius's uninhibited style. However, Scorpio prefers constant consistent connection and Sagittarius thrives when both can feel freedom within relationship. Scorpions doesn't give freedom it's more so that when it comes to time spent together Scorpio just has a higher bar in that category.

Scorpio and Capricorn: Scorpio and Capricorn has the right amount of passion, intensity , focus and ambition to entice sceptical Capricorn to open up. You two bring out the best in each other. Capricorn loves that they have finally found someone who values privacy while Scorpio really appreciates the fact that when Capricorn commits to something they are truly in it for the long haul. Both finds confidence in the fact that trust to be in the same level of standard.

Scorpio and Aquarius: Aquarius is on a constant adventure to explore new interests and broaden horizons which is great because Scorpio is very intelligent and inquisitive when it comes to what the has to offer in terms of information and intellectual growth. Hence, attraction can be a issue between you both.

Scorpio and Pisces: The water-to-water element duo works really well together. Both speak the same language. Scorpio's strength is absolutely what the doctor order when it comes to pulling Pisces out of any feelings of insecurity. Pisces imaginative nature brings out the more playful side of Scorpio which works wonders for Scorpio's tendency to over analyse. You both have an amazing connection if you don't bring out the addictive nature in each other.