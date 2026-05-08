From ambition and confidence to loyalty and creativity, every character in The Devil Wears Prada has a personality that stands out. That is why it is fun to imagine which character matches your zodiac sign the most. Which The Devil Wears Prada character are you, based on your zodiac sign? (Instagram)

Here is your The Devil Wears Prada character match based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Miranda Priestly Bold, fearless, and impossible to ignore, Aries energy fits Miranda perfectly. You are driven, confident, and always aiming for the top. Like Miranda, you expect excellence from yourself and everyone around you.

Taurus: Nigel Taurus signs are loyal, dependable, and deeply connected to beauty and comfort. Nigel has a calm confidence and a strong sense of style that make him unforgettable. He is the person everyone trusts.

Gemini: Andy Sachs Geminis are adaptable and curious, just like Andy. She learns quickly, changes with every challenge, and balances two different worlds at once. You are always growing and figuring things out as you go.

Cancer: Lily Cancers are emotional, caring, and protective of the people they love. Lily values friendship and emotional connection, even when life gets complicated. You often put your heart into every relationship.

Leo: Emily Charlton Leos love recognition, ambition, and standing out, which makes Emily a perfect match. She is dramatic, hardworking, and fiercely dedicated to her goals. You bring energy into every room you walk into.

Virgo: Nate Virgos are practical, grounded, and detail-oriented. Nate prefers stability and simplicity over chaos and competition. You are thoughtful and often notice the little things others miss.

Libra: Serena Libras are charming, social, and naturally stylish. Serena moves easily through the fashion world and knows how to make people feel comfortable. You value balance, beauty, and connection.

Scorpio: Christian Thompson Mysterious, confident, and magnetic, Scorpio energy fits well with Christian. He is smart, intense, and always seems to know more than he says. You are naturally intriguing and hard to forget.

Sagittarius: James Holt Sagittarius signs are creative, outspoken, and full of big ideas. James Holt is passionate about his work and not afraid to speak honestly. You love freedom, adventure, and expressing yourself fully.

Capricorn: Irv Ravitz Capricorns are strategic, disciplined, and focused on success. Irv understands power, business, and long-term goals. You are practical and always thinking ahead.

Aquarius: Jacqueline Follet Aquarius signs are independent, intelligent, and slightly unconventional. Jacqueline brings a fresh perspective and does not follow the crowd. You value originality and strong ideas.

Pisces: Doug Pisces are kind, emotional, and supportive friends. Doug brings warmth and humour into stressful moments. You are compassionate and often the person others turn to for comfort.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for entertainment and is based on general zodiac personality traits. Character matches are subjective and may not reflect everyone’s personal experiences or beliefs.