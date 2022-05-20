Your dream vacation idea as per your zodiac sign

Aries: They have the spirit of a child. They know how to get the party started, with their pioneering and spontaneous natures. They enjoy signing up for surfing lessons or taking a road trip to a favourite destination. These locations not only arouse their sense of adventure, but they also deepen their affection for their adventurous selves. Nothing can bring them down, so they just pack their stuff and go.

Taurus: They enjoy luxury vacations more than any other segment. To satisfy their cravings for fine cuisine and unconventional environments, they travel around. They're particularly drawn to the area's awe-inspiring scenery. They enjoy fine meals and cliff-climbing as well as the opportunity to explore the area. They are compelled by nature more than any other factor. They also have a great deal of fun looking for the best pieces of art.

Gemini: Given their unending love for the fast-paced life and their lively nature, they prefer going to places that offer an array of opportunities and experiences for the social traveler in them. They are curious by nature so they should look for places which gives them an opportunity to explore the undiscovered. While they like to explore natural habitats, proximity to an urban lifestyle is what appeals to them the most.

Cancer: It's pretty uncommon for them to feel enthusiastic about the prospect of travelling, but they don't stay enthused about it once they're on the road. The ideal vacations are those that don't take them far from home, especially if they're with loved ones. They're not the type to take a backpacking trip or travel alone. They'd rather spend time with their loved ones, taking in the sights and eating their favourite meals.

Leo: They go above and beyond the call of duty. They're not looking for contentment; they're looking for awe. Artistic, exciting and bold, they let their hearts roar louder than their words. They'll have a blast if they're in a setting that inspires and exhilarates them. The fashionable bars, high-rise spas, and tranquil beaches are ideally matched. They'll get a thrill out of the nightlife, which is sure to reignite their desire to travel.

Virgo: A real vacation is really difficult for them. They're always thinking and overthinking, and it's exhausting. In the most beautiful spot in the world, they may not be able to concentrate since their brain is still at work. With them, one must be careful not to turn a vacation into a new assignment to fulfil. Enjoyment necessitates stepping outside of one's comfort zone and giving one's all.

Libra: It's all about the culture for them. As a result of these interactions, they grow into well-rounded individuals. They'll have the finest time if they travel to prominent cities. They won't enjoy themselves as much on a tropical vacation. They enjoy wandering and people-watching, hence take them to street-side cafes and eateries where there are a lot of people and movement. They enjoy a wide variety of cuisines.

Scorpio: They put in so much effort that a vacation is a time for them to relax and unwind. They feel refreshed by taking a dream beach vacation, complete with a full list of hotel amenities for the ultimate self-care and healing experience. For those moments when they're in the mood for a little adventure, they take advantage of the opportunity to immerse themselves in local history and culture. Discovering the mysteries of a location is one of their greatest joys.

Sagittarius: They're excellent travel companions since they have a natural desire to explore and experience new things. When it comes to adventure, they're always on the lookout for anything new to try. They enjoy camping under the stars and swimming in the crystal-clear waters. When travelling with them, the most difficult aspect of the trip is convincing them to return home.

Capricorn: While they deserve a vacation more than any other, a short break will never satisfy them. Let them plan the vacation, and they will have a full itinerary in no time. That’s because they value educational, enriching vacations like museum tours and visits to historic landmarks. They are goal-oriented and driven, they ensure they extract the most out of place and make it worthy of their time and effort.

Aquarius: They've already got a to-do list that's a mile long. They're gung-ho to try anything and everything. Each new encounter is an opportunity to learn and grow. They want to travel in groups and discover new regions with others. With their voracious curiosity, there are countless places they can visit. They're huge music fans.

Pisces: Relaxed and quiet settings are what they seek. They crave a peaceful vacation away from the commotion of the city since they find crowds unappealing. They'd enjoy a tropical vacation the most. For them, a trip to a beachfront hotel or a rustic lodge on a river or lake is excellent because they enjoy unwinding and daydreaming. While on vacation, they simply want to soak in the beauty of nature and let their imaginations run wild.

----------------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON