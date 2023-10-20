Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 20, 2023 predicts a salary hike
Read Libra daily horoscope for October 20 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Mutual trust helps your relationship stay strong.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay calm even in a storm
Handle love-related problems with a positive attitude. Resolve every crisis at the office today. Financial success paves the way for smart investment plans.
Mutual trust helps your relationship stay strong. Additional responsibilities pave the way for better growth in the career. Handle finance diligently while confirming your health is good throughout the day.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Be careful about an outsider who may cause a rift in the love life. Handle this crisis with a mature mindset. Keep your parents out of the love life Sit together to discuss the disagreements today. Those who feel choked up in a love life should come out of it for good reasons. A vacation would strengthen the relationship. You may also fall for a coworker but married Libras should stay out of it.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Today, your office will be free from hiccups. New assignments will pave the way for professional growth. Handle every new task with diligence. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day. You can be confident about the result. Some Libras can expect a hike in salary or change in the role. Businessmen will find new partners and funds will easily flow in.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
You will see money pouring in today. As wealth will come from different sources, you will be in a position to renovate the house or even invest in a new property. The second half of the day is good to even donate money to charity. A friend will ask for financial help and you may provide that. Entrepreneurs will receive additional funds from even foreign locations which will augment their financial condition.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Those who are diabetic will have minor health issues but there is nothing to worry about. It is good to start the day with mild exercise or yoga. Spend more time with people whom you love. This helps you resolve mental stress. Pregnant Libras must stay away from adventure sports and underwater activities. Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration issues.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857
