Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Sept 7

Today, Moon is placed in Leo sign. It will be positioned in Purva Phalguni nakshatra (owned by Venus) till 5:05 pm and in Uttara Phalguni (owned by Sun) post that. Shukla Pratipada tithi will be in operation during the day which is auspicious for activities such as entry into a new house, educational purpose and peaceful resolution of pending matters.

Today, Cancer, Leo and Scorpio signs can consider themselves fortunate in all financial and professional matters.

Those with Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces moon sign will have a mixed day. They can refer to the auspicious timing below to schedule their activities.

It can prove to be a tough day for Taurus and Virgo. Evaluate all your decisions thoroughly before proceeding forward.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Important business meeting with clients, business personnel or new business as well as signing of contracts should be initiated between 10:44 am to 12:18 pm and from 3:45 pm to 4:45 pm.

Training and recruitment: Any internal training or recruitment should be planned between 11:00 am to 12 pm and 3:24 pm to 4:57 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 4:57 pm to 6:31 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 9:11 am to 10:44 am.

Investments: Completely avoid any investment between 1:51 pm to 3:24 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. Any form of investment or transaction can be done between 3:24 pm to 4:57 pm.

Stock market: Those with Taurus and Virgo moon sign should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 12:30 pm to 2:45 pm.

Government work: Proposals, applications or personal meetings concerning government matters should be initiated between 9:00 am to 9:45 am or from 3:30 pm to 4:15 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 10:44 am to 12:18 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in