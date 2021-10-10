Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 10: Stay away from risky business

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, your intuitiveness will help you make a mark for yourself in any field you choose to work in. You are different from the others and it will be evident in the way you handle everyday situations. You are empathetic and emotional. You will lean towards the artistic side and explore your creativity in ways one can hardly imagine. You pay attention to detail and will get your work done effortlessly. You love the outdoors and travelling will replenish your energy and keep you happy. This will be a beneficial period for you to take up certain pending issues that you had to address in the past. You will be oozing with confidence and will be ready to take up challenges head-on. However, you need to stay away from arguments and clashes to save your mental peace.

Pisces Finance Today

You need to stay away from risky business dealings and lotteries as they are likely to bring you financial losses. Using your money wisely and putting it in long-term investments will help you save more.

Pisces Family Today

You are likely to stress yourself out in overwhelming matters on the domestic front. Keep your calm; a relaxed attitude will help you get over-demanding situations and will help you clear things out.

Pisces Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to come closer to achieving your goals. This will not only give you a sense of satisfaction but your sincere efforts will also be suitably rewarded in the coming days.

Pisces Health Today

You will maintain good health and enjoy its benefits. Jogging in the fresh morning air will elevate your mood and help you preserve your mental health. Sporting activities will keep you fit.

Pisces Love Life Today

Those nurturing a broken heart are likely to find solace in someone sympathetic and understanding in a completely unexpected place. You can look forward to some exciting times in the company of your romantic partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

