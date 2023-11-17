Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023 predicts an unexpected news

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your sincerity is your trademark Excel both in love and job today. No financial issues will trouble you and ensure you make smart investment decisions. General health is also good today. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 17 2023: Excel both in love and job today.

Spend more time with your lover and see some of the best romantic moments today. Professional success will be there while both health and wealth will also be intact today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep a note of the issue in the love life today. Though most issues will be minor, it is crucial to handle them to avoid serious situations in the later stages. Talk more and spend time cementing the relationship. This is more required in new relationships. Avoid ego-related troubles and do not impose your ideas on the partner. Single Sagittarius natives will fall in love today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

If you have got a job interview scheduled for today, be sure about the results. Some fortunate Sagittarius natives will move abroad for job reasons. This will be mostly found among IT professionals, healthcare employees, designers, and chefs. Do not say no to new assignments as they promise career growth. Your communication skills will work out while dealing with foreign clients today. Be careful while making crucial business decisions.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

While financially you will have a good time as revenues will come in from different ventures, it is important to keep a note of the expense. Do not overspend, especially on luxury. Some Sagittarius natives will inherit a family property. Be ready to spare money for a family function today. A relative or sibling will ask for financial assistance which you cannot refuse. The day is also good to consider smart investment options including the stock market and speculative business.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

While mostly the health will be good today, some minor problems associated with teeth will disturb the day. Oral health is a major concern among children as well. Seniors should be careful while using the staircase or while walking through slippery areas. Give up unhealthy aerated drinks and replace them with healthy beverages, mostly fresh fruit juices. Pregnant females must also avoid adventure sports including mountain biking and rock climbing.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

