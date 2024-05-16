Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024 advises to handle wealth diligently

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no medical issue will disturb the routine. Keep your love life free from stress and anguish. Take steps to ensure success in the professional one & take up new roles, No major health issue will hurt you. Spend more time in love and keep the official one engaged to be successful. Handle wealth diligently. No medical issue will disturb the routine. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024: Spend more time in love and keep the official one engaged to be successful.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Maintaining a happy love life is your priority. Do not delve into the past and stay away from unpleasant conversations as your goal is to resolve troubles and stay happy today. Some love affairs will see minor ego-related issues and it is crucial to display a mature attitude to overcome the crisis. Stay composed while spending time with your lover and you may also plan a romantic evening filled with dinner and a long-night drive.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Some profiles will require additional effort today. You may require spending more time at the workplace. IT, aviation, animation, healthcare, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities to relocate abroad. Those who hold senior designations will face the ire of the management for minor issues created by junior team members. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day. Businessmen will find new partners and funds will easily flow in. Students should put in additional effort to be successful in academics.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Despite you having wealth in the coffer, pay attention to saving for the rainy day as unexpected expenditures will fall on you sooner. The second half of the day is auspicious to buy a vehicle. Some Scorpios will renovate the house. Seniors may consider a partition of wealth among the children in the first half of the day. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds and a bank loan will also be approved.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

As you have a packed schedule today, your health will be messy and it is crucial to not miss the diet. Some seniors will have trouble while walking or boarding a train. Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life. You should have a balanced diet rich in nutrients, proteins, and vitamins. You should also take steps to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)