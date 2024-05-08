 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 predicts minor ailments on cards - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 predicts minor ailments on cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 08, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for May 8, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Pay attention to your health today.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, minor monetary issues may also exist.

Keep the love affair calm and steady today. Be diplomatic at your job and ensure you accomplish every assigned task today. Minor monetary issues may also exist.  Be happy in the relationship. Settle the professional issues to be successful in your career. Go for safer financial decisions. Pay attention to your health today. 

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024: Go for safer financial decisions.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today 

You are fortunate to settle the troubles of the past and stay happy in love. Married females may have troubles in the family, especially with the in-laws which may also affect the marital life. Some Scorpios will go back to the old love affairs but married Scorpios should not indulge in anything that may impact the family life. Spend more time together and decide about the future. Plan a romantic weekend today or even introduce the lover to the parents to get the nod for the love affair. 

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today 

Be cordial with the team members. Despite minor hiccups related to productivity in the first part of the day, you will be professionally good. Avoid confrontations and accusations today and do not hesitate to give your opinions. Ensure you stay in the good book of the management. Entrepreneurs will love to sign new partnership deeds. However, investment in foreign locations needs to be taken after detailed studies. Students need to put additional effort into their studies. 

 

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today 

Be careful in financial affairs. Not all will be happy today in terms of money. Minor financial issues will impact routine life. You must have a proper monetary plan. Avoid luxury shopping and also skip crucial investment decisions today. Stay away from realty business as well as gambling as you may lose the money. Businessmen may have fund-related issues but a client or a partner can be of great help here.

 

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today 

Scorpios may develop minor health issues today. There can be allergy-related issues that will need medical attention. Some Scorpios with lung and liver-related issues need to be careful and must consult a doctor whenever needed. Children may have bruises while playing and this will also need medical attention. 

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  •  Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  •  Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  •  Symbol: Scorpion
  •  Element: Water
  •  Body Part: Sexual Organs
  •  Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  •  Lucky Day: Tuesday
  •  Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  •  Lucky Number: 4
  •  Lucky Stone: Red Coral

 

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

