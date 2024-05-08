Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 predicts minor ailments on cards

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, minor monetary issues may also exist. Keep the love affair calm and steady today. Be diplomatic at your job and ensure you accomplish every assigned task today. Minor monetary issues may also exist. Be happy in the relationship. Settle the professional issues to be successful in your career. Go for safer financial decisions. Pay attention to your health today. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024: Go for safer financial decisions.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You are fortunate to settle the troubles of the past and stay happy in love. Married females may have troubles in the family, especially with the in-laws which may also affect the marital life. Some Scorpios will go back to the old love affairs but married Scorpios should not indulge in anything that may impact the family life. Spend more time together and decide about the future. Plan a romantic weekend today or even introduce the lover to the parents to get the nod for the love affair.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be cordial with the team members. Despite minor hiccups related to productivity in the first part of the day, you will be professionally good. Avoid confrontations and accusations today and do not hesitate to give your opinions. Ensure you stay in the good book of the management. Entrepreneurs will love to sign new partnership deeds. However, investment in foreign locations needs to be taken after detailed studies. Students need to put additional effort into their studies.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Be careful in financial affairs. Not all will be happy today in terms of money. Minor financial issues will impact routine life. You must have a proper monetary plan. Avoid luxury shopping and also skip crucial investment decisions today. Stay away from realty business as well as gambling as you may lose the money. Businessmen may have fund-related issues but a client or a partner can be of great help here.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Scorpios may develop minor health issues today. There can be allergy-related issues that will need medical attention. Some Scorpios with lung and liver-related issues need to be careful and must consult a doctor whenever needed. Children may have bruises while playing and this will also need medical attention.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)