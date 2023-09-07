Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for September 7, 2023

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The Fool You always love new beginnings, Aries. Today is just like that. It's a day where you can start all over again. Imagine you're writing a whole new story for your future. Each choice you make is like a step on a path. It can either take you closer to your goals or lead you away from them. So, choose wisely as you step forward into this fresh start. Tarot Cards ( Representational Image)(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

The Lovers

When it comes to love and relationships, Taurus, sometimes you might think the grass is greener on the other side. Today's tarot card, "The Lovers," suggests that you might be feeling this way. You might be tempted to believe that there's something better out there. But it's important to look at your current situation for what it truly is. You have a choice to make. Either find happiness where you are or consider making a clear decision, even if it's not an easy one. Being unsure won't make things better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

The Emperor

Love can sometimes feel like a battle, and today, Gemini, you're ready to fight for what you want in your relationship. Your curious nature will be your ally. Instead of assuming you know what's wrong with your partner, you'll ask questions. You're determined to stick around and put in the effort to make things better. Remember, relationships require work, and you're willing to go the extra mile for love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

The High Priestess

Cancer, you have a natural gift for intuition, and today, it will help you unravel a mystery in your life. Imagine your intuition as a key that can unlock the doors to wisdom. It's like a floodgate opening, giving you the knowledge you need. If you've been feeling lost or like your life is heading in a dark direction, don't worry. "The High Priestess" card tells us that your nurturing energy will guide you. It will bring light and hope back into your current situation.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

The Tower

Leo, you're clever enough to know that life is always changing. Today, it might feel like you're making a U-turn and heading in an unexpected direction. While it's good to go with the flow sometimes, if you sense that you're on the wrong path, remember that you have the power to choose a different one. Life's choices are in your hands.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

The Wheel of Fortune

It's not always easy to believe in fate, Virgo. Sometimes, you might think you have life all figured out, only to realize you were wrong. Life can be a wild teacher, giving you valuable lessons. You learn and gain wisdom with every journey you take. Even if it feels like luck or destiny has shifted, trust that you're exactly where you're supposed to be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

The Hermit

Libra, you're usually quite social and love spending time with family and friends, making them feel special wherever you go. But today, the "Hermit" tarot card suggests it's time to recharge. Think of it as giving your batteries some rest. Take a little time for yourself, away from the hustle and bustle, and let yourself hear your own thoughts.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

The Devil

Scorpio, you have your desires and dreams in life, just like anyone else. Today, you might find yourself feeling envious, and that can lead to temptation or bitterness because you feel you haven't achieved what you deserve. "The Devil" card reminds you not to get too obsessed with your goals. It's important to avoid overworking yourself or compromising your values in pursuit of your desires. True contentment brings freedom.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

The Chariot

Sagittarius, you're known for your strong willpower. Even when "The Chariot" tarot card suggests there might be some challenges today, you're ready to face them head-on. Complaining a little is okay, but no matter what difficulties come your way, you won't give up easily. You're determined to persevere through any situation.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

The Magician

Capricorn, you're a hardworking individual who believes in earning your accomplishments. Today, you're rolling up your sleeves to confront your inner struggles. You're driven to make a positive impact in the world just by being yourself. You understand that it takes effort to achieve your goals.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

The Empress

Aquarius, you're a visionary, often looking into the future. Sometimes, you can sense deep in your soul whether an idea can become a reality. Today, you might be thinking about expanding your family or becoming a parent. "The Empress" card suggests that your chances of getting pregnant are higher. If that's not your plan, remember to take the necessary precautions to ensure your desired outcome.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

The Hanged Man

Pisces, your kindness towards others is a beautiful trait, but sometimes it may make you forget about yourself. Today, "The Hanged Man" card reminds you to think about your own needs. Don't let others control your life entirely. You might have fallen into a pattern of constantly pleasing others and neglecting your own needs. Take a moment to consider what boundaries you need to set so you can be the best version of yourself.