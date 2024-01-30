 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2024 predicts professional triumph - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2024 predicts professional triumph

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2024 predicts professional triumph

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 30, 2024 11:59 PM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for Jan 31, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be diligent in work and express your opinions at team meetings.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Always be cordial with others

Express your love today. Handle the professional pressure with discipline and commitment. Have control over the expenditure. Your health is good today.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2024: Express your love today.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2024: Express your love today.

Be sincere in the relationship and you will see the changes. Handle professional crises with care. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

No major issue will impact the love affair today. Love unconditionally and you will receive care back. Spend time with your partner and avoid unpleasant conversations. Married Taurus natives can consider expanding the family today. Single natives will be happy to express their feelings to the crush. If your partner’s habits are bothering you, then have a sit-down session and politely discuss it. Avoid arguments today and have control over anger.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Those who are seeking a job change can consider updating their profile on a job portal. In case you have job interviews scheduled for today, attend them confidently. Be diligent in work and express your opinions at team meetings. The management will recognize your mettle today. Your negotiation skills in work while handling marketing or sales profiles. Some entrepreneurs will be lucky to reap good profits today while discussing new ventures with partners.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of wealth. While money will come to you, it is wise to keep a low profile in spending. Some natives will require helping a sibling or friend today. The second half of the day is good for booking a hotel or flight ticket for a vacation abroad. Some entrepreneurs will have a tough time receiving foreign funds today. Today is also not good to donate or charity or to lend a big amount to someone.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, it is good to have control over the diet. Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. Children playing may develop bruises while females may complain about digestion-related issues in the second part of the day. Spend time at parks as the closeness to nature can keep you relaxed. Try yoga and meditation for better physical and mental health.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On