These 5 zodiac signs may foresee academic wins and romantic sparks this week from May 18 to 24, 2025

The cosmos is aligning to support zodiac signs both on the personal and professional front for this week, and for some zodiac signs, that means striking gold in academics and feeling the warmth of love. Whether you're preparing for exams, nurturing a relationship, or opening your heart to someone new, the stars are ready to bring you good luck. According to astrologer Manisha Koushik's weekly tarot horoscope, here are five signs most likely to receive success in both love and learning from May 18 to 24, 2025: Read about the weekly tarot horoscope from May 18-24, 2025.(Pixabay)

The World tarot card is picked for your love front this week. Taurus natives will benefit from their strong sense of self this week. While “initiating a heart-to-heart conversation could help bridge the gap” in love, your academic pursuits are on solid ground. With the Knight of Swords as your career tarot card, “students are likely to excel academically, so continue riding that productive wave”, says astrologer Manisha. You are advised to speak your truth and stay focused.

Whether you're writing essays, revising notes, or writing love letters, this week favors those who lead with heart and mind. Let both guide you forward.

Cancer:

With the Four of Swords tarot card, your romance glows warmly as “your love life blossoms with emotional intimacy and deeper connections”, says Manisha. On the academic front, things are also looking up with the Sun tarot card. You are well-positioned for success, so make the most of this opportunity.” A calm, nourishing week awaits if you stay balanced.

Virgo:

The Emperor and the Judgment tarot card may empower the balance of head and heart this week. While love connections remain “steady” and supported by “emotional balance,” you’ll also feel a surge of motivation in studies. “Educational growth is on the rise, making this a great time to explore new interests”, adds Manisha.

Scorpio:

Romantic energy is undeniable for Scorpios this week with the Lovers tarot card. According to Manisha, “passionate connections ignite your love life and bring excitement back into your days.” In terms of learning and self-improvement, “you are on the right path, and consistency will support your growth” with the Queen of Swords card. Use this momentum to deepen both knowledge and love.

Pisces:

The Temperance tarot card brings a dreamy week for Pisces, where “romance feels magical, and the heartfelt moments shared now will stay with you.” Academic progress moves steadily with the Seven of Cups card: “You are heading in the right direction, and steady effort will lead to success.”