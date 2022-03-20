Panchang March 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 20 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 10:06 AM) after which Tritiya will start. Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:40 PM, after which after which Swati will start. Dhruva Yoga will be in effect upto 06:34 PM after which Vyaghata. Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 10:06 AM , after which Vanija will be in effect upto 09:14 PM, Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Virgo upto 11:11 AM, after which Libra will start.
Sunrise: 06:25
Sunset: 18:32
Tithi: Krishna Dwitiya (upto 10:06 AM), Tritiya
Nakshatra: Chitra (upto 10:40 PM), Swati
Yoga Dhruva (upto 06:34 PM), Vyaghata
Karana Garaja (upto 10:06 AM), Vanija (upto 09:14 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 05:01 PM to 06:32 PM
Moon sign Virgo (upto 11:11 AM), Libra
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Upto 11:11 AM: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces; After 11:11 AM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 11:11 AM: Aquarius; After 11:11 AM: Pisces
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
