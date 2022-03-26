Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang March 26 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
  • Panchang for March 26 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha upto 08:01 PM after which Dashami will start .
Published on Mar 26, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha upto 08:01 PM after which Dashami will start . Purva Nakshatra upto 02:47 PM after which Uttara Ashadha will start. Parigha Yoga will be in effect upto 10:59 PM after which Shiva will start . Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 09:02 AM, after which Garaja upto 08:01 PM , Vanija will transit over Sagittarius (upto 08:28 PM), after which Capricorn.

 

Sunrise: 06:18

 Sunset: 18:36

 Tithi: Krishna Navami (upto 08:01 PM), Dashami

 Nakshatra: Purva Ashadha (upto 02:47 PM), Uttara Ashadha

 Yoga Parigha (upto 10:59 PM), Shiva

Karana Taitila (upto 09:02 AM), Garaja (upto 08:01 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:02 PM to 12:52 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:23 AM to 10:55 AM

Moon sign Sagittarius (upto 08:28 PM), Capricorn

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Upto 08:28 PM: Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces; After 08:28 PM: Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 08:28 PM: Taurus; After 08:28 PM: Gemini

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

