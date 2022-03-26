Panchang March 26 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha upto 08:01 PM after which Dashami will start . Purva Nakshatra upto 02:47 PM after which Uttara Ashadha will start. Parigha Yoga will be in effect upto 10:59 PM after which Shiva will start . Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 09:02 AM, after which Garaja upto 08:01 PM , Vanija will transit over Sagittarius (upto 08:28 PM), after which Capricorn.

Sunrise: 06:18

Sunset: 18:36

Tithi: Krishna Navami (upto 08:01 PM), Dashami

Nakshatra: Purva Ashadha (upto 02:47 PM), Uttara Ashadha

Yoga Parigha (upto 10:59 PM), Shiva

Karana Taitila (upto 09:02 AM), Garaja (upto 08:01 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:02 PM to 12:52 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:23 AM to 10:55 AM

Moon sign Sagittarius (upto 08:28 PM), Capricorn

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Upto 08:28 PM: Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces; After 08:28 PM: Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 08:28 PM: Taurus; After 08:28 PM: Gemini

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

