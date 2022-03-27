Panchang March 27 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 27 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha upto 06:04 PM after which Ekadashi will start. Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra upto 01:32 PM after which Shravana will start. Shiva Yoga will be in effect upto 08:16 PM after which Siddha will start . Karana Vanija will be in effect upto 07:01 AM, after which Vishti upto 06:04 PM , Bava will transit over Capricorn.
Sunrise: 06:17
Sunset: 18:36
Tithi: Krishna Dashami (upto 06:04 PM), Ekadashi
Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha (upto 01:32 PM ), Shravana
Yoga Shiva (upto 08:16 PM), Siddha
Karana Vanija (upto 07:01 AM), Vishti (upto 06:04 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:02 PM to 12:51 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 05:04 PM to 06:36 PM
Moon sign Capricorn
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics