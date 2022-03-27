Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang March 27 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang March 27 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for March 27 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha upto 06:04 PM after which Ekadashi will start .
Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha upto 06:04 PM after which Ekadashi will start .
Published on Mar 27, 2022 05:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha upto 06:04 PM after which Ekadashi will start.  Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra upto 01:32 PM after which Shravana will start. Shiva Yoga will be in effect upto 08:16 PM after which Siddha will start . Karana Vanija will be in effect upto 07:01 AM, after which Vishti upto 06:04 PM , Bava will transit over Capricorn.

 

Sunrise: 06:17

 Sunset: 18:36

 Tithi: Krishna Dashami (upto 06:04 PM), Ekadashi 

Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha (upto 01:32 PM ), Shravana 

Yoga Shiva (upto 08:16 PM), Siddha

Karana Vanija (upto 07:01 AM), Vishti (upto 06:04 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:02 PM to 12:51 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 05:04 PM to 06:36 PM

Moon sign Capricorn

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out