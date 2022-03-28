Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang March 28 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang March 28 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for March 28 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 04:15 PM after which Dwadashi will start.
Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 04:15 PM after which Dwadashi will start.
Published on Mar 28, 2022 06:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 04:15 PM after which Dwadashi will start. Shravana Nakshatra upto 01:32 PM after which Dhanishtha will start. Siddha Yoga will be in effect upto 05:40 PM after which Sadhya will start . Karana Balava will be in effect upto 04:15 PM, after which Kaulava will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise: 06:16 

Sunset: 18:37 

Tithi: Krishna Ekadashi (upto 04:15 PM), Dwadashi 

Nakshatra: Shravana (upto 12:24 PM), Dhanishtha 

Yoga Siddha (upto 05:40 PM), Sadhya

Karana Balava (upto 04:15 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:02 PM to 12:51 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 07:49 AM to 09:21 AM

Moon sign Capricorn (upto 11:55 PM), Aquarius

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Upto 11:55 PM: Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces; After 11:55 PM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 11:55 PM: Gemini; After 11:55 PM: Cancer

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hindu calendar astrology sun signs + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out