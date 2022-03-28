Panchang March 28 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 28 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 04:15 PM after which Dwadashi will start. Shravana Nakshatra upto 01:32 PM after which Dhanishtha will start. Siddha Yoga will be in effect upto 05:40 PM after which Sadhya will start . Karana Balava will be in effect upto 04:15 PM, after which Kaulava will transit over Capricorn.
Sunrise: 06:16
Sunset: 18:37
Tithi: Krishna Ekadashi (upto 04:15 PM), Dwadashi
Nakshatra: Shravana (upto 12:24 PM), Dhanishtha
Yoga Siddha (upto 05:40 PM), Sadhya
Karana Balava (upto 04:15 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:02 PM to 12:51 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 07:49 AM to 09:21 AM
Moon sign Capricorn (upto 11:55 PM), Aquarius
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Upto 11:55 PM: Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces; After 11:55 PM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 11:55 PM: Gemini; After 11:55 PM: Cancer
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
