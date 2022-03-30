Panchang March 30 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha upto 01:19 PM after which Chaturdashi will start. Shatabhisha Nakshatra upto 10:49 PM after which Purva Bhadrapada will start. Shubha Yoga will be in effect upto 01:02 PM after which Shukla will start . Karana Vanija will be in effect upto 01:19 PM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius

Sunrise: 06:14

Sunset: 18:38

Tithi: Krishna Trayodashi (upto 01:19 PM), Chaturdashi

Nakshatra: Shatabhisha (upto 10:49 AM), Purva Bhadrapada

Yoga Shubha (upto 01:02 PM), Shukla

Karana Vanija (upto 01:19 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:26 PM to 01:59 PM

Moon sign Aquarius

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477