Panchang March 30 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 30 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha upto 01:19 PM after which Chaturdashi will start. Shatabhisha Nakshatra upto 10:49 PM after which Purva Bhadrapada will start. Shubha Yoga will be in effect upto 01:02 PM after which Shukla will start . Karana Vanija will be in effect upto 01:19 PM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius
Sunrise: 06:14
Sunset: 18:38
Tithi: Krishna Trayodashi (upto 01:19 PM), Chaturdashi
Nakshatra: Shatabhisha (upto 10:49 AM), Purva Bhadrapada
Yoga Shubha (upto 01:02 PM), Shukla
Karana Vanija (upto 01:19 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:26 PM to 01:59 PM
Moon sign Aquarius
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
