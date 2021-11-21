Panchang November 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for November 21 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya of Shukla Krishna until 07:47 PM after which Tritiya will start. Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:36 AM after which Mrigashirsha. Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 07:47 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Taurus.
Sunrise 6:48 AM
Sunset 5:25 PM
Moonrise 6:48 PM
Moonset 8:24 AM
Tithi Dwitiya (upto 07:47 PM), Tritiya
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Rohini (upto 07:36 AM), Mrigashirsha
Yoga Siddha
Karana Garaja (upto 07:47 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:46 AM to 12:28 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:06 PM to 05:25 PM
Moon sign Taurus (upto 09:10 PM)
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Libra
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
