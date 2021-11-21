Panchang November 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dwitiya of Shukla Krishna until 07:47 PM after which Tritiya will start. Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:36 AM after which Mrigashirsha. Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 07:47 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Taurus.

Sunrise 6:48 AM

Sunset 5:25 PM

Moonrise 6:48 PM

Moonset 8:24 AM

Tithi Dwitiya (upto 07:47 PM), Tritiya

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Rohini (upto 07:36 AM), Mrigashirsha

Yoga Siddha

Karana Garaja (upto 07:47 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:46 AM to 12:28 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:06 PM to 05:25 PM

Moon sign Taurus (upto 09:10 PM)

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Libra

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779