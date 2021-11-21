Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang November 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang November 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for November 21 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya of Shukla Krishna until 07:47 PM after which Tritiya will start.
Published on Nov 21, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwitiya of Shukla Krishna until 07:47 PM after which Tritiya will start. Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:36 AM after which Mrigashirsha. Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 07:47 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Taurus.

Sunrise 6:48 AM

Sunset 5:25 PM

Moonrise 6:48 PM

Moonset 8:24 AM

Tithi Dwitiya (upto 07:47 PM), Tritiya

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Rohini (upto 07:36 AM), Mrigashirsha

Yoga Siddha

Karana Garaja (upto 07:47 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:46 AM to 12:28 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:06 PM to 05:25 PM

Moon sign Taurus (upto 09:10 PM)

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Libra

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

Sunday, November 21, 2021
