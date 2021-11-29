Panchang November 29: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for November 29 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect up to 09:42 PM. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 04:57 PM, after which Vishti will start. Virgo moon sign will be in effect after which it transits over Capricorn.
Sunrise 6:55 AM
Sunset 5:24 PM
Moonrise 02:14 AM (Nov 30)
Moonset 2:04 PM
Tithi Dashami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Uttara Phalguni (upto 09:42 PM)
Yoga Priti
Karana Vanija (upto 04:57 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:48 AM to 12:30 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:13 AM to 09:32 AM
Moon sign Virgo
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779