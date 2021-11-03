Panchang, November 3: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Trayodashi of Krishan Paksha until 9:02 am after which Chaturdashi will start. Nakshatra Hasta will be in effect upto 09:58am after which Chitra will be in effect the whole day. Vishkambha Yoga to remain the whole day. Karan Vanija will cast its effect till 09:02 am after which Vishti will start. Moon will transit over Virgo.

Sunrise 6:34 AM

Sunset 5:34 PM

Moonrise 05:40 AM (Nov 04)

Moonset 4:43 PM

Tithi Trayodashi (upto 09:02 AM), Chaturdashi

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Hasta (upto 09:58 AM), Chitra

Yoga Vishkambha (upto 02:54 PM), Priti

Karana Vanija (upto 09:02 AM), Vishti (upto 07:35 PM), Shakuni

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:38 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:04 PM to 01:27 PM

Moon sign Virgo (upto 08:54 PM)

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779