This diwali, these 5 Vastu tips can usher in luck

Our homes are abode to both positive and negative energies. While one raises you to the pinnacle of success and the other brings all sorts of difficulties in your way. In vastu-shastra, different solutions have been suggested that remove the negative energy and increase the positive energy. If someone is facing a lot of trouble in his/her life then it is important to consider a few changes in the home under the guidance of vastu. By doing this one can quickly get rid of these problems.

According to vastu-shastra, if certain things are being looked after then it brightens you and your family’s fortune and you lead a happy and prosperous life. There are three areas of vastu-energy. First is North-East, second is Brahmasthan (middle) and third is South-West which is good for health. If there is any vastu-dosh in these areas then you encounter problems in the way of your success.

Here are five vastu changes, that must be made in your home

Changes to be done in the home for the positive energy

Plant Tulsi in the correct direction

Almost every household has a Tulsi plant, but many of us do not know about the direction it needs to be planted. According to vastu-shastra, it should be planted in the courtyard in the middle of the home. If you do not have any courtyard in your home then you should plant it in the North direction. By doing this, all the difficulties in the path of your success can be removed.

Built the temple in the correct direction

According to vastu, the correct direction for the temple is Ishaan angle which is North- East. If the temple is not in this direction then you should immediately consider changing its direction. This will fetch positive and auspicious results. It is to be noted that in the Ishaan angle keeping the temple upwards is always better.

Change in the direction of main entrance

The main entrance of the home should always be kept in North, North-East or West because these are considered auspicious directions. If the main entrance of your house is not in this direction then there is no need to vandalize. All you need to do is to colour the main entrance gate of you home in Red. You can also put a red curtain on the main entrance. This removes the vastu-dosh and it opens the gateway for prosperity.

Salt Wipe

Though you wipe your house daily with water or phenyl, one should definitely wipe the house with rock salt or sea salt once a week. This helps in the flow of positive energy and destroys the negative energy. It also opens the door to luck.

Put a clock in the correct direction

In the office or at home East, West and North are considered the best directions for putting up a clock. These directions help in bringing positive energy. Placing the clock in these directions ensures good times and it helps in removing difficulties whatsoever in the way and most importantly the tasks get completed on time.