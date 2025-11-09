Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, November 9-15, 2025: No monetary issue will come up

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep a watch on your actions Your sincerity in love life will bring in good results. Prefer discipline and commitment in work to obtain the best outcomes. Both wealth and health are positive. Aquarius Horoscope November 2025: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Overcome the challenges in the love affair through a smart attitude. You will also succeed in your professional life. Both wealth and health are good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Expect minor turbulence in the relationship. Some relationships will see hiccups in the form of a friend or a relative. You need to settle this with a diplomatic attitude. You should be ready to spare time for the love affair. It is also good not to invade the personal space of the partner. The first part may not be positive in terms of love, and it is good to avoid proposing to your crush. Married females must not entertain the ex-lover, as the family life will witness tremors this week.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Avoid controversies at the workplace. Your productivity may not be up to the mark in the first part of the week. Focus on the tasks assigned. Office politics is not your cup of tea. Those who are in the creative industry, like authors, designers, and animation experts, will earn more money this week. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination. You will also come across job opportunities from foreign countries. Businessmen may launch a new idea or product this week.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will come up. You may succeed in buying a new property. You may also settle a monetary issue with a friend. Expect a hike in salary that will also be reflected in your bank statement. There can be minor disputes over property within the family, and you need to take the lead to resolve this. Businessmen should be careful while making big investments in a new territory.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy this week, and no major medical issue will impact your routine life. However, some seniors may develop chest or heart-related ailments and will need medical attention. Females will require medical attention for gynecological issues. Children may develop vision-related issues. Some natives may also have an infection in the ear this week. You should also be careful to fill the plate with nuts and fruits.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart