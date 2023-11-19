close_game
News / Astrology / Weekly Horoscope Libra, November 19-25, 2023 predicts monetary inflow

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 19, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Libra weekly horoscope for November 19-25, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Be sincere at the workplace and shun ego-related arguments.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Your spirit is unscathed this week

Learn the accurate weekly horoscope that predicts a strong love life complemented by a successful professional life. You will also see a good inflow of wealth.

Handle all professional challenges this week and also ensure you settle all romance-related troubles. Financially you will be stable but pay attention to your health as minor issues may give you a tough time this week.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Avoid all sorts of arguments this week and spend more time with the lover. You will have many moments to cherish. Some unexpected events may happen in the love life. Fortunate female Libras will go back to old relationships by settling old arguments. However, married natives must avoid anything that may disturb their marital life. Spare the personal space for the lover to win the heart.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Be sincere at the workplace and shun ego-related arguments. You must focus on productivity. Some crucial tasks will need you to spend more time at the workplace or travel much. Those who aspire to grab a new job can quit this week. You’ll receive interview calls and can be sure about clearing them comfortably. Students will be successful in getting admitted to foreign universities. This is also a good time to launch new ventures and businessmen should not shy away from signing new contracts.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are fortunate this week. Wealth will come from different sources. Some professionals can expect a hike in salary which will impact the bank balance. This is a good time to make smart investment plans. You need to be highly cautious while lending a big amount as you may face challenges in getting it back. Businessmen will be successful in finding funds abroad and some long pending dues will also be cleared.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will give you some trouble this week. It is good to have a complete body check-up. Start the day with exercise and skip both alcohol and aerated drinks. Those who have diabetes and cholesterol-related issues will require medical attention.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

