close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius,November 19-25, 2023 predicts happy love life

Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius,November 19-25, 2023 predicts happy love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 19, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for November 19- 25, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. The first half of the week is good to propose to someone.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, challenges make you stronger

Have a happy love life complemented by professional success this week. Fortunately, your health is good and financial prosperity will be at your side.

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, November 19- 25, 2023: Have a happy love life complemented by professional success this week. Fortunately, your health is good and financial prosperity will be at your side. (Sagittarius Horoscope 2022)
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, November 19- 25, 2023: Have a happy love life complemented by professional success this week. Fortunately, your health is good and financial prosperity will be at your side. (Sagittarius Horoscope 2022)

This week, resolve the troubles in your love life and ensure you make smart financial decisions. The challenges at the workplace will help you professionally grow. There will be stable health as well.

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

The first half of the week is good to propose to someone. You may come across an interesting person at an official function, marriage, or family event, while traveling, or even at a restaurant. Understand each other well and always give respect to the feelings of the partner. All minor ruckuses within the love life need to be resolved through open communication. You may discuss with the parents about marriage or even fix one in the second half of the week. Some married Sagittarius females will walk out of the marriage this week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Have a professionally productive week. Eschew office politics and focus on having more positive results. Be careful while at the negotiation table with clients and have innovative ideas at team meetings to prove your mettle. Some students will move to foreign universities for higher studies. For traders, minor policy-related issues will cause trouble in the last part of the week. Resolve this issue as early as possible.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will trouble you but have control over the expenses. Do not overspend as you will need money for future needs. Sagittarius natives can expect a medical emergency within the family this week. This week is good to launch a business and entrepreneurs will be able to launch new ventures even abroad.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful while driving and also ensure you take all precautions while taking part in adventure sports. Sagittarius natives will have viral fever, throat pan, or cough-related issues this week. Females may complain about migraine or gynecological issues while you also need to be careful to keep office pressure out of the home. Stick to a healthy routine comprising of balanced diet and exercise.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out