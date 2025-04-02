Menu Explore
Why do people cheat? Expert explains the 'spiritual truth' behind infidelity

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2025 09:00 PM IST

Many believe cheating is not just about desire or deception; it is connected to karmic debts, soul contracts, and unresolved energy patterns.

Considered an act of betrayal, infidelity is not just about desire or deception; it is connected to karmic debts, soul contracts, and unresolved energy patterns. But the real question is: Is cheating a lesson to be learned, or is it a repeating cycle?

Expert explains the 'spiritual truth' behind infidelity(Freepik)
Expert explains the 'spiritual truth' behind infidelity(Freepik)

Astrologer and past life healer Mridula Bali explained the ‘spiritual truth’ behind cheating.

Affairs and karmic cycles

Many affairs are not just random mistakes; they often stem from unresolved karmic ties, either from past lives or the present one. Some people cheat because they are repeating experiences from their past life. These patterns continue until they are fully acknowledged and addressed.

Soul contracts and unfinished business

Sometimes, infidelity is tied to pre-existing soul contracts and unfinished lessons that carry over from past lifetimes. A third party may come into a relationship not just to cause pain but to serve as a catalyst for growth or to help close a karmic loop.

The role of energy and attraction

Cheating is not always about physical attraction. Many times, it is about filling an energetic void. A person may be drawn to someone not because of love but because their energy feels familiar, unresolved, or spiritually linked.

Affair: Spiritual wake-up call

For some, an affair exposes hidden wounds and deep soul lessons. It can reveal unhealed emotional scars or serve as a wake-up call to leave karmic relationships that no longer support growth.

Breaking the cycle and healing karmic wounds

If you have been affected by infidelity, take a moment to reflect:

  • Is this situation a lesson or a repeated cycle?
  • Which wound inside you needs to be healed?
  • How can I break free from karmic ties that no longer serve me?

Healing begins when we shift our focus from blaming individuals to recognizing patterns. The key to breaking free from infidelity’s cycle lies in self-awareness, deep healing, and conscious transformation. Only then can we truly move forward, free from the past’s weight.

Follow Us On