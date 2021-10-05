Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Oct 5

Today, Moon is placed in Virgo sign which is owned by Mercury. It will be positioned in Uttara Phalguni nakshatra (owned by Sun). Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna paksha will be prevalent which is auspicious for activities relating to manpower redeployment, litigation, competition and manufacturing activities.

Those of you with Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra and Capricorn moon sign will have a fortunate day. Make the most of the day.

Those of you with Gemini, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces moon sign will need to plan their day systematically in line with the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Aries, Leo and Aquarius moon sign need to exercise restraint, especially with respect to new investments or signing new deals.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 12:10 pm to 1:30 pm or 7:30 pm to 9 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 10:45 am to 12 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 4:30 pm to 5:55 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 9:13 am to 10:41 am.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 3:03 pm to 4:30 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Leo and Aquarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9 am to 10:10 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 8 am to 9:10 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 11 am to 1:10 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

