Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: Stocks set for record high as Jupiter approaches Aquarius

This Diwali, a huge bonanza awaits investors as stocks are set to skyrocket due to some unique astrological combinations. As per historical data, the Diwali Muhurat trading performance of 2008 has, by far, been the best, when the Sensex closed with gains of 5.86%. This was the time when the global financial crisis was at its peak.

This year, the planetary position is even better than what it was in 2008. Incidentally, just like the global financial crisis of 2008, the world economy in 2021 is recovering from the covid-19 pandemic. Saturn, which denotes public sentiments at large, is in own sign Capricorn, which is highly favourable. Jupiter, the planet for finances and prosperity, is moving out of its debilitation sign, Capricorn, and coming back to Aquarius, the sign for investments and gains.

Apart from this, on this Diwali, four planets, Sun, Moon, Mars and Mercury, will be placed in Libra, the sign of business and markets. Venus is also placed in Sagittarius, a financial sign. This is an extremely auspicious planetary combination which indicates bullish investor sentiments.

This year’s Diwali Muhurat trading will be conducted on the stock exchanges on November 4, between 6.15 pm and 7.15 pm. During this period, the highly auspicious, ‘Amrit Yoga’, will be in operation. The block deal session will go on for 15 minutes from 5.45 pm till 6 pm. The pre-open session will take place for eight minutes between 6 pm and 6:08 pm. The pre-open will be the order collection and the order matching period.

The Muhurat trading is practiced to commemorate the start of the new Samvat 2078. That is when the traditional business community open their books of accounts and hence, it is also celebrated as ‘Chopda Pujan’. The start of the Hindu Samvat calendar approximately corresponds to 56 or 57 BCE. That is why the Samvat calendar is 56 years and 7 months ahead of the English calendar. On the day of Diwali 2021, the Samvat 2078 will be ushered. Given the highly auspicious planetary combinations this Diwali, we can expect the Sensex to rise to a record high during the Muhurat trading session.

