Love Horoscope 2022: What to expect in new year

At the start of the new year 2022, Venus, the planet of love and romance, will be placed in the fiery sign of Sagittarius. It will be in retrograde motion and will be conjunct with Sun. This will add spice to romantic life and couples will enjoy a sweet-sour flavour in their relationship. Let’s check out what different zodiac signs can expect in their love life in the new year.

Aries: You will cherish your love life and will share a comfortable bond with your partner. Sensuality among couples will increase. Mutual trust between you and your partner will be on its peak. Singles can plan to get married to their choice of partner.

Taurus: You should focus on strengthening your relationship with your partner instead of pointing at mistakes and engaging in a blame game. Choose your words wisely. Once the trust is restored, you will get the support of your partner wholeheartedly which will enhance your self-confidence.

Gemini: The coming year will prove to be a boon for your love life as you will be able to strengthen your relationship with your partner. You will adore each other's company and can look to take your connection to the next level. Please your beloved with gifts and gestures.

Cancer: You need to provide assurance and security to your beloved and convince them of your sincerity and commitment to the relationship. Spending quality time with each other and lending emotional support will go a long way in improving your love life.

Leo: Look at approaching your relationship with compassion. Once you do that, your love life will blossom and will be a source of joy and happiness. Your partner will support you in tough times which will increase the warmth between the two of you.

Virgo: You will experience a joyful time in your relationship. Those of you who are currently single will get into a new romantic relationship which will bring peace and stability in life. You will have a caring attitude towards your partner which will be much appreciated.

Libra: Couples who share a strong bond can plan to settle down. Love and peace will also remain intact for married couples. Avoid harsh arguments and ill behaviour towards your partner. Committed natives will enjoy their love life without any hang-ups.

Scorpio: You will be content with your relationship and love will be in the air. Your intimate life will be filled with dynamism and you will cherish each and every moment. Those uncommitted will find love this year which will allow them to balance their life better.

Sagittarius: You will spend lot of time with your better half which will improve mutual bonding. Those of you committed in a long relationship can look forward to tying the knot. Do not allow your insecurity to play spoilsport. Trust your partner completely.

Capricorn: The beginning of the year may bring some issues in your love life, but as the year progresses, the relationship will become smoother. Your confidence will improve and you will remain calm and composed in love matters. Pay attention to your choice of words.

Aquarius: Look to spend more time with your partner and enhance your understanding which will make your bond stronger and progressive. Don’t be fixated on your plans and look to improvise as and when required. Plan a vacation occasionally with your partner.

Pisces: If you are still single then someone will knock at the door of your love life. You will get into an intimate bond with the person. Those committed can expect happiness and fulfilment in love life. Maintain clear communication with your partner and don’t leave any room for ambiguity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

