Pitru Paksha 2021: Auspicious muhurta to buy new vehicle, house, clothes

There is a general belief that one should not execute any auspicious activity during Pitru Paksha (commonly called Shradh). It is believed that since this is the time to pay homage to our dead ancestors, starting any new work or activity can offend our forefathers and invite their wrath. Activities relating to marriage, entry into a new house or purchase of anything new are considered a strict no-no.

However, astrological shastras do not necessarily provide such a prescription. According to the astrological text, Muhurta Chintamani, one can buy new vehicles, land, clothes, jewellery etc. during an auspicious muhurta throughout the year.

Interestingly, vedic astrology follows a dual concept of fixing auspicious muhurta for performing important tasks pertaining to our daily life. Firstly, there are general muhurtas which are created due to the positive angle formed between the Sun and the Moon. These muhurtas indicate the time of purchasing a vehicle, activities relating to marriage, purchase of property and so on. These are applicable for people at large and can be used as and when required.

The second type of muhurtas are specific to our horoscope. These are much more precise since they are customised to our natal planetary alignment and takes into account our Moon and Nakshatra position to decide the auspicious time for conducting any activity. These muhurtas supersede all other types of other muhurtas that are applicable to the general public. By using these, we can perform any important work in line with favourable planetary alignment even if it falls during Pitru Paksha.

Even during the ongoing Pitru Paksha, there are certain days when auspicious yogas are being formed. For example, Amrit Siddhi Yoga is being formed on 27th and 30th September 27. This yoga is considered highly auspicious to complete any work successfully. Similarly, Ravi Yoga is being formed on 26th and 27th September. The work done in this yoga gives auspicious results.

Another yoga being formed on 27th and 30th September and on 6th October is Sarvarth Sidhi Yoga. This yoga is believed to fulfill all desires and wishes. The work done in this yoga is successful. If you are not getting any auspicious time, then you can start work during this yoga.

Not just yogas, auspicious work can also be performed during favourable tithis even during Krishna Paksha. The Panchami tithi falling on 26th September, Shashthi on 27th September, Saptami on 28th September, Dashami on 1st October and Ekadashi on 2nd October are all favourable for carrying out auspicious tasks.

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

