Nov 11, 2019-Monday
Nirmohi Akhara executive body to take a call on trust membership

ayodhya Updated: Nov 11, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Nirmohi Akhara is yet to take a call on whether or not to become a member of the trust to be constituted by the Centre for construction of Ram temple.

The 13-member executive body (Panch) of the Akhara was likely to take a final decision on the issue within the next one week, the akhara’s head Mahant Dhinendra Das said.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court unanimously paved the way for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on November 9 and also directed the Centre to give representation to Nirmohi Akhara in the trust. However, the court rejected the Akhara’s claim on the 2.77-acre land, which was disputed till then.

“The court has directed the Centre to make us (Nirmohi Akhara) members of the trust that is to be constituted for construction of Ram temple. But we have not decided whether to become its members or not,” said Mahant Dhinendra Das, head of the Nirmohi Akhara.

“Any final decision on the issue will be taken by the ‘panch’ (13-member executive body) of the Akhara,” Das added.

All 13-executive body members of the Akhara are based across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat. They were likely to meet in Ayodhya next week to take a final decision on the issue, Das said.

