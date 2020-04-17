e-paper
Band Swaarag has released a fun song on Covid-19 to reduce the stress

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 01:12 IST
Nikita Deb
Members of Band Swaarag
Indo-Western fusion band Swaraag has decided to use this time of lockdown productively. They have come up with a fun song to reduce the stress that has been bothering people due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The song titled Ja Ja Re Corona Virus has a Rajasthani folk touch to it and the video of the song has been shot at home.

The lyrics of the song which say haath dhote dhote haath laal hogaye hai, corona se bachao is a fun take on the corona scare. “We have been listening to the news and instructions that say wash your hands regularly, don’t be part of large groups, etc. Now, we are artistes and we are used to being in large groups and practising, and our songs represent Indian culture, so until we make a mahaul, we don’t find peace. Therefore, when we were given such restrictions it was difficult to get used to them, so this song came out of those discussions and that pain which we have represented in a fun way in our song,” says Asif Khan, lead singer of Swaarag.

4 members of the otherwise 10-piece band have made this song and shot it in their home with whatever limited resources were available to them. “Since there were no professional videographers available due to the lockdown, we thought let’s shoot the video of this song on our phones since everything is possible on phones nowadays. We did face problems like lighting and quality of production but it turned out fine. We made a little space in our small room and shot whatever best we could. The audience has liked it but the video could have been shot better,” adds Mohammad Seif Ali, who plays the tabla in the band.

On their routine during the lockdown, Asif says, “Of course, we have been asked to stay at home and we should, but since we are not used to this, bore toh ho hi jaate hai. Everyday, we brothers take music lessons from our dad, we go live on social media, we have dedicated some time to yoga, meditation, some time to riyaaz and we spend some time with family as well. So that’s the routine.”

