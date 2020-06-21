e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / 3 killed while performing stunts on bike in Bengaluru

3 killed while performing stunts on bike in Bengaluru

“Three men died in a road accident when they were performing bike stunts at airport road early morning today. They are residents of Govindapura area of Bengaluru, Karnataka,” the police said.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:22 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Jasra Afreen
Asian News International | Posted by: Jasra Afreen
Bengaluru
Three people were killed on Sunday while allegedly performing stunts on a bike here at the airport road in Bengaluru.
Three people were killed on Sunday while allegedly performing stunts on a bike here at the airport road in Bengaluru.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo (Representative Image))
         

Three people were killed on Sunday while allegedly performing stunts on a bike here at the airport road in Bengaluru.

“Three men died in a road accident when they were performing bike stunts at airport road early morning today. They are residents of Govindapura area of Bengaluru, Karnataka,” the police said.

A case has been registered at Yelahanka Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.

tags
top news
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
In meet on Ladakh, top military brass told to ensure strict vigil on China
In meet on Ladakh, top military brass told to ensure strict vigil on China
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
Live: With 88 fresh cases, Maharashta Police’s Covid-19 tally crosses 4,000
Live: With 88 fresh cases, Maharashta Police’s Covid-19 tally crosses 4,000
Govt warns against large scale phishing attack: Here’s how you can secure yourself
Govt warns against large scale phishing attack: Here’s how you can secure yourself
Nepal’s FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs
Nepal’s FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs
3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In