3 killed while performing stunts on bike in Bengaluru
“Three men died in a road accident when they were performing bike stunts at airport road early morning today. They are residents of Govindapura area of Bengaluru, Karnataka,” the police said.bengaluru Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:22 IST
Bengaluru
Three people were killed on Sunday while allegedly performing stunts on a bike here at the airport road in Bengaluru.
“Three men died in a road accident when they were performing bike stunts at airport road early morning today. They are residents of Govindapura area of Bengaluru, Karnataka,” the police said.
A case has been registered at Yelahanka Police Station.
Further investigation is underway.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
tags
top news
trending topics