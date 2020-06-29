e-paper
Bengaluru has 3,419 cases of Covid-19 as on June 28: Sudhakar K

Bengaluru has 3,419 cases of Covid-19 as on June 28: Sudhakar K

The Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru doubled from 1,556 on June 23 to 3,419 cases on June 28, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K said.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 29, 2020 11:15 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru, Karnataka
The Minister assured that State government is taking measures to ensure that every Covid-19 patient gets the best treatment.
The Minister assured that State government is taking measures to ensure that every Covid-19 patient gets the best treatment.(PTI)
         

Bengaluru recorded 3,419 cases of Covid-19 as on June 28, which is 25.92 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in Karnataka.

The Minister assured that State government is taking measures to ensure that every Covid-19 patient gets the best treatment.

“Bengaluru had 1556 Covid-19 cases as on June 23 which doubled to 3419 cases as on June 28, which is 25.92 percent of total cases in Karnataka. State Govt is taking measures to ensure every Covid patient gets best treatment,” said Dr Sudhakar K in a tweet.

Of the new Covid cases from Karnataka recorded on Sunday, 783 were from Bengaluru.

India recorded 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the country stand at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths.

