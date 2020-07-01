e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Dumping of bodies of Covid-19 victims in a pit sparks outrage

Dumping of bodies of Covid-19 victims in a pit sparks outrage

In a video, workers, wearing personal protective equipment, are seen bringing bodies wrapped in black sheets from a vehicle parked nearby and dropping them, one after another, into a large pit, dug up with the help of an earthmover.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 01, 2020 04:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
“In all, eight bodies were dumped in this fashion in a single pit,” an eyewitness claimed.
“In all, eight bodies were dumped in this fashion in a single pit,” an eyewitness claimed.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

A video, purportedly showing health workers inappropriately burying bodies of Covid-19 victims in a large pit in Ballari district of Karnataka, surfaced on social, triggering an outrage among residents of the state.

A top official of Ballari district, which is also home to state health minister B Sriramulu, said they are inquiring into the incident.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

In the video, the workers, wearing personal protective equipment, are seen bringing bodies wrapped in black sheets from a vehicle parked nearby and dropping them, one after another, into a large pit, dug up with the help of an earthmover.

A man who posted the video, first on YouTube, claimed the incident took place in Ballari. The video went viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation over the manner in which the dead were handled and people demanding stringent action against those responsible for the incident.

“In all, eight bodies were dumped in this fashion in a single pit,” an eyewitness claimed.

Ballari’s deputy commissioner, SS Nakul, said he has taken notice of the viral video. “We have ordered an inquiry,” he told reporters in Ballari on Tuesday.

The district reported 12 Covid-19 deaths on Monday. Nakul said five more people succumbed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total fatalities in the district to 29 until now.

In a similar incident, the body of a 44-year old Covid-19 victim was thrown into a pit in Puducherry earlier this month, triggering public outrage, following which a few health workers were suspended.

tags
top news
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
Core sector output shows slight uptick from April low
Core sector output shows slight uptick from April low
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In