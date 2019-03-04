Former Union minister V Dhananjay Kumar dies in Karnataka at the age of 67

From being the blue-eyed boy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership to becoming an outcast of the same party in Karnataka, the political journey of former Union minister V Dhananjay Kumar, who died in Mangaluru on Monday, was tumultuous to say the least.

His death was condoled by senior leaders from across the state, including chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. “He had the experience of having handled multiple portfolios at the Centre in Vajpayee’s cabinet. I pray that may his soul rest in peace and may his family get the strength to face the painful loss,” said the CM in a condolence message.

Kumar, a lawyer, started his political career as an activist in the BJP’s youth wing, and became one of its leaders at the forefront in 1983 when he won from Mangalore to enter the Vidhan Soudha.

Eight years later, in 1991, Kumar defeated the Congress’s former deputy Union finance minister Janardhan Poojary from the Mangalore Lok Sabha constituency. Over time, along with BS Yeddyurappa, KS Eshwarappa, BB Shivappa and Ananth Kumar, he emerged as one of the leaders who built the BJP in the state; and helped make coastal Karnataka a fortress from where the BJP expanded to other parts of the state.

Kumar was the Union minister for civil aviation and tourism in 1996 in the short-lived BJP government, the Union minister of state for finance between 1999-2000, and Union minister of state for textiles from 2000-2003.

Kumar won four consecutive terms as an MP from Mangalore, was a staunch Yeddyurappa loyalist, and was even made the president of the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) in 2012 when Yeddyurappa briefly left the BJP to form the new party.

However, when his political mentor returned to the BJP in 2014, Kumar found that he was not welcome to the fold any longer. During his exile, Kumar levelled allegations against BJP leaders, including LK Advani, Ananth Kumar, and Sadananda Gowda. He accused Yeddyurappa of abandoning him, joined the Janata Dal (Secular) led by HD Deve Gowda, and finally the Congress just ahead of 2018 assembly elections.

The 67-year-old was battling complications arising out of cancer for the last four months.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 23:15 IST