Karnataka hikes stipend of resident doctors by 30-50%

bengaluru

Updated: May 19, 2020 09:36 IST

The Karnataka government has notified a raise in the stipend it pays to resident doctors in the state after a series of protests over the lack of revision for years.

The stipend was revised last about five years ago and doctors’ associations had been agitating for an increase in the amount paid to them.

The resident doctors have pointed out they were risking their lives in the anti-coronavirus fight and also that while tuition fees in Karnataka were the highest the stipend was the lowest.

Dr K Sudhakar, the state’s medical education minister, said the stipend has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 a month for resident doctors.

For postgraduate medical students, the stipend has been raised to Rs 45,000, Rs 55,000 and Rs 65,000 a month and for super speciality resident doctors the stipend is Rs 10,000 more than what is paid to regular PG students.

The Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors has welcomed the latest notification by the government.