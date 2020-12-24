Karnataka imposes night curfew from today to January 1: All you need to know

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 08:15 IST

The Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to reimpose night curfew from 11pm to 5am in the state starting December 24 to January 1. All movement barring essential services will be restricted, chief minister BS Yediyurappa said, adding that there would be no hindrance to the religious celebrations planned in churches on Christmas eve on December 24.

The announcement was made amid concerns over a new strain of coronavirus disease that was recently detected in the UK. Meanwhile, Karnataka has registered over 911,000 coronavirus cases till now and as many as 12,029 have died, according to the Union health ministry dashboard.

Here is all you need to know about the curfew:

- The decision to reimpose the curfew was taken by a high power committee after the new variant of coronavirus, VUI–202012/01, which is thought to be 70% more transmissible than earlier versions of the virus, was detected in the UK last week.

- The curfew was imposed also considering the fact that there was a possibility of people getting together for year-end celebrations and flouting social distancing guidelines, according to state medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

- As part of the fresh regulations, all incoming international passengers will be mandated to present a coronavirus-negative test with the test having been conducted within a 72-hour window before their arrival.

- “All arrangements have been made at the airport to conduct tests and health staff have been deployed there to ensure no one enters the city without getting tested,” the chief minister said.

- For now, the state is sticking to its plan to reopen schools from January 1, Yediyurappa said.

- Before making the revised curfew announcement on Wednesday, Yediyurappa had said that the curfew would be imposed till January 2 and that all activities would go on as usual from 6am-10pm, adding no one should be out after 10 pm.