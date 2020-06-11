Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally surges to 6,041 with 120 new cases

bengaluru

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 12:15 IST

Karnataka reported 120 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 6,041, said the health department on Wednesday.

There are 3,108 active cases in the state, while 69 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The total number of people discharged in the state has climbed to 2,862.

According to the health department, 14 people in the state are admitted to the ICU.

India on Wednesday reported a spike of 9,985 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s Covid-19 count to 2,76,583, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.