Southwestern Railways considers including Kannada on tickets

The Southwestern Railways is considering the inclusion of Kannada – along with English and Hindi – on its tickets, a senior official familiar with the matter has said.

“We printed some samples, but no decision has been taken as of now. A set procedure needs to be followed for such requests, and we will notify the decision as and when it is taken,” the official said on the condition of anonymity. “As of now, even platform tickets have information only in Hindi and English,” he observed.

Pro-Kannada activists termed it as a long overdue move. “We have been demanding Kannada on tickets for a while now. We welcome it (this development),” said TA Narayana Gowda, president of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV). “But simple inclusion is not enough. The Kannada characters should be the most prominent, and English can be used for those who cannot read the language.”

Gowda said the central government should strictly enforce the policy of using English, Hindi and the regional language in its offices.

The KRV had made headlines last year, after some of its members allegedly defaced Hindi signboards at Metro stations in Bengaluru.